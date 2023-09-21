Robin Roberts makes tongue in cheek jibe about GMA paycheck - Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos react

Robin Roberts has just returned from her honeymoon following her star-studded wedding to Amber Laign - and it's safe to say, she's having a wonderful month!

The Good Morning America co-anchor was in a witty mood on Thursday's show, as she joked about the show's executive birthday, and how that would impact their pay.

She said: "September 21 marks a very special day because it's our executive producer's birthday".

As the audience clapped, the TV star added: "We get a little extra in our check for that." George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan both started to laugh along too, making for an amusing segment.

Robin, George and Michael have been the main co-anchors on Good Morning America for years. Robin and George celebrated their 13th work anniversary on the show in 2022 - the longest running time any two news anchors have co-hosted a show together on morning TV.

© Ida Mae Astute Robin Roberts made a witty remark about GMA's paychecks

Michael, meanwhile, has been working alongside the duo since 2016. Both George and Michael were among the guests at Robin's wedding, which took place on Friday September 8.

Other GMA stars present included Dr. Jennifer Ashton, DeMarco Morgan, Ginger Zee, and Lara Spencer.

© Jeff Neira Robin has a close bond with co-stars Michael and George

What's more, George's wife, Ali Wentworth, documented several moments from the reception on social media, even surprising her followers in the process as she revealed that George - who is notoriously serious - enjoyed dancing the night away.

Alongside a mass of photos, she wrote: "What were we celebrating? Well swipe…… The beautiful wedding of two incredible women! It was an honor to witness such a love filled union. And we DANCED!!!!"

Comments soon came in, with one writing: "You mean George danced?!!" while another wrote: "George danced!!" A third added: "The question is, did George dance?"

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign on their wedding day

Other footage from the wedding - shared by Robin herself - showed the two brides enjoying their first dance, surrounded by their loved ones cheering them on.

Robin and Amber have been through a lot of hardship over the 18 years they've been together, including Robin's bone marrow transplant and breast cancer battle, and more recently, Amber's breast cancer diagnosis, making the wedding - which had the theme - Love wins - all the more special for them and their loved ones.

© Instagram/GMA Robin Roberts and Amber Laign got married at the beginning of September

Robin and Amber went off to the picturesque island nation of Curaçao, located off the coast of Aruba and Venezuela, for a week following the wedding, as their chosen honeymoon location.

The GMA star shared a series of photos on social media, including a gorgeous picture of her and her newly-wedded wife soaking in the beauty of pristine beaches and tropical vistas.

© Getty Images Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos have worked together on GMA since 2016

In a touching video shared on Instagram, the couple's toes playfully wiggle in the soft sandy beaches, set against a backdrop of clear blue waters and lush greenery.

The serenity of the scene was palpable, with Robin, 62, writing: "Following our wonderful wedding celebration full of dancing galore… felt so good to wiggle our toes in the sand during our magical honeymoon in beautiful Curaçao!"

