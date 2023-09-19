Michael strahan delivers 'life-changing' news live on GMA during emotional moment

The GMA host and his co-hosts were visibly moved on the ABC show

It was a big moment for Michael Strahan and his GMA guest on Tuesday, when he delivered incredibly moving news live on-air.

Throughout the show, the star and his co-hosts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, teased a life-changing segment which happened at the very end of GMA.

The emotional moment saw Michael surprise wheelchair-bound, Vincent Pierce, who had no idea he was going to be live on the show.

Not only that, but Vincent - a music producer, gun violence survivor, and community organizer - was to receive a donation which would change his life and the lives of many others.

He was surrounded by his loved ones as Michael revealed that the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation - the largest private funder of spinal cord injury (SCI) research, education and clinical training - was going to donate $10,000 to Vincent's foundation, before confessing that there were two zeroes missing and the actual sum was a whopping $1,000,000.

© Noam Galai Michael was elated to give Vincent the surprise of a lifetime

Ahead of the reveal, viewers heard from Vincent's family and those he has helped as they praised him for being a trailblazer following his own difficult journey.

Vincent was a teenager when he was shot while being robbed at gunpoint, leaving him paralyzed.

It was a heartwarming moment the GMA team were excited for

He is now the co-director of the arts-and-justice initiative OPEN DOOR, and travels around New York City sharing his story and poetry too. In addition, he launched the music program ZING!.

Vincent says that it's to "show kids from neighborhoods like the one I grew up in that they are bigger than what their environments expect them to be".

© Fred Lee The GMA team were recently reunited following the summer

This is the fourth year that GMA have been hosting the giveaway. Last year, Dr. Feranmi Okanlami, - known as Dr. O - won the million dollars after he made it his mission to build an adaptive sports and fitness program at the University of Michigan.

It is a heartwarming return to the ABC show for both Michael and Robin. They were reunited on Tuesday after Michael was missing on Monday; Robin's first day back after her wedding to Amber Laign.

Robin and Amber recently got married with their GMA family in tow

The whole GMA family were in attendance, including Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee and Sam Champion, as they witnessed them say 'I Do' in a magical wedding at their Connecticut home.

Robin opened up about her nuptials on Monday's show as Michael's stand-in, Lindsey Davis, said she looked glowing after her wedding and honeymoon.

At the time, Robin asked why nobody had told her how wonderful it feels to be married. She and Amber got engaged at the beginning of the year after 18 years together.

