Reese Witherspoon's lookalike daughter Ava showcase bold tattoos in edgy selfie

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe is often compared to her famous mom, but when it comes to their style, they have very different tastes!

The 23-year-old has an edgy sense of fashion and often shares artistic photos on social media, gaining quite the following as a result.

Ava's latest Instagram post certainly got fans talking too, as she posted an edgy selfie showcasing her stunning tattoo collection.

She has four tattoos on her arms, including a delicate feather design on her wrist.

The photo in question saw Ava pose in a white vest top while holding a tomato in front of her eye. "'Tis the season," she posted in the caption.

Ava's followers were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "I love your ink!" while another wrote: "So beautiful!" A third added: "This is the cutest."

Ava is Reese's oldest child and often features in sweet tribute posts on her famous mom's instagram account.

The pair have an incredibly strong bond, and Ava has been there for Reese during the last year, following her split from ex-husband Jim Toth in March.

© Instagram Reese and Ava are very close

The pair - who got married in 2011 - announced their separation earlier this year. They share ten-year-old son Tennessee James, while Jim acted as stepfather to Ava and her brother Deacon, whose father is actor Ryan Phillippe.

Ava often shares sweet messages on social media dedicated to her famous mother too. Back in March, shortly after Reese and Jim's split was announced, Ava posted a heartfelt tribute to the Big Little Lies star to mark her brithday.

Reese and Ava often get told they look like twins

Taking to Instagram, Ava shared a photo of her lookalike mom enjoying a cocktail at brunch while out at a restaurant, alongside an emotive message.

It read: "Happy happy birthday to this legendary lady I'm lucky enough to call my mama! She is truly a force of nature. While I endlessly inspired by her and so proud of all she's accomplished, what I admire most is the way she moves through the world a curious, considerate, gracious, and loving person.

Ava has a fabulous sense of style

"With each year, I find even more reasons to love her, and I am thrilled to celebrate another year of her bright light in my life! Love you always."

Reese was incredibly touched by her daughter's sweet words, and replied: "How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?" The message was written just before Reese and Tim announced to the world that they were separating.

© Photo: Getty Images Ava and her famous mom on the red carpet

The statement was released on Reese's Instagram page and was made just two days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

It read: "We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

