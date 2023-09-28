BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty inundated with support after hitting back at online criticism

Naga Munchetty has received praise from her fans after hitting back at criticism from a listener who tuned into her BBC Radio 5 Live show on Wednesday.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the BBC Breakfast star responded to a negative comment that read: "Tune into @Emmabarnett @BBCWomansHour now for some man bashing and then @bbc5live from 11am for a phone in on why men are [expletive] with @TVNaga01."

Naga was quick to respond and quipped: "Thanks for the free Ad. x."

© BBC Naga Munchetty hosts BBC Breakfast alongside Charlie Stayt

Fans rushed to the comments section to show their support for the journalist, with one person writing: "Nothing but [love heart emoji] for Naga, a simple put down so eloquently put," while another commented: "Naga's subtlety, oozing class."

Naga's co-star Victoria Valentine also commented: "Pity I missed it!"

This isn't the first time Naga has responded to negative comments online. The star has proved time and time again that she's not afraid to speak out when faced with criticism from social media trolls.

© David M. Benett Naga has proved she's not afraid to hit back at online criticism

Earlier this month, Naga responded to a BBC Breakfast viewer who made a scathing remark about the black silk dress she was wearing while presenting the show.

The comment in question read: "@BBCBreakfast What is @TVNaga01 wearing?? Looks like she's come straight to work from a night out at a sleazy single's nightclub…"

Responding with humour, Naga wrote back: "Sssssh... don't tell anyone. (btw - it's called a dress)."

© Getty Images Naga with her co-host Charlie Stayt

Earlier this year, Naga told RadioTimes.com that she receives more criticism over her appearance than her co-star Charlie Stayt. "I get more comments than Charlie but I think also that is because men just wear suits, so there isn't really too much to object to," she explained.

"Whereas I don't wear suits and buy my own clothes. So inevitably people think they can comment on what I wear."

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Charlie Stayt, Carol Kirkwood, Naga Munchetty, Jon Kay, Sally Nugent on the BBC Breakfast sofa

The broadcaster also shared a defiant response to online abuse during a previous interview with the Daily Mirror. "I'm on telly, I'm in your home, so if you want to criticise me, fine - but I'm not there to be abused," she said.

"You don't abuse someone while they're doing their job and you don't make racist, sexist or bigoted comments. If someone says, 'She did a bad job of that interview, I've come away and not understood anything', I would go back and re-examine that interview. Racist and sexist stuff, I just think, 'You're an idiot.'"

The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters © BBC Charlie Stayt



The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations. Naga Munchetty



The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch. Sally Nugent



Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021. Jon Kay



The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign. Carol Kirkwood



Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years. Nina Warhurst



Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent. Ben Thompson



Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News. John Watson



John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.

Naga Munchetty's TV career

After studying a postgraduate degree in Newspaper Journalism, Naga landed her first writing jobs at The Evening Standard and The Observer.

The journalist then went on to make her TV debut whilst working for Reuters Financial Television before landing stints at CNBC Europe, Channel 4 News and Bloomberg Television.

© BBC Naga joined the BBC Breakfast line-up in 2014

In 2008, Naga joined the BBC and initially worked on the BBC Two show Working Lunch before presenting the news bulletins for BBC News. She eventually joined the BBC Breakfast line-up in 2014, sitting on the red sofa alongside Charlie Stayt.