BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty inundated with support after hitting back at online criticism

Naga Munchetty has received praise from her fans after hitting back at criticism from a listener who tuned into her BBC Radio 5 Live show on Wednesday.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the BBC Breakfast star responded to a negative comment that read: "Tune into @Emmabarnett @BBCWomansHour now for some man bashing and then @bbc5live from 11am for a phone in on why men are [expletive] with @TVNaga01."
Naga was quick to respond and quipped: "Thanks for the free Ad. x."
Fans rushed to the comments section to show their support for the journalist, with one person writing: "Nothing but [love heart emoji] for Naga, a simple put down so eloquently put," while another commented: "Naga's subtlety, oozing class."
Naga's co-star Victoria Valentine also commented: "Pity I missed it!"
This isn't the first time Naga has responded to negative comments online. The star has proved time and time again that she's not afraid to speak out when faced with criticism from social media trolls.
Earlier this month, Naga responded to a BBC Breakfast viewer who made a scathing remark about the black silk dress she was wearing while presenting the show.
The comment in question read: "@BBCBreakfast What is @TVNaga01 wearing?? Looks like she's come straight to work from a night out at a sleazy single's nightclub…"
Responding with humour, Naga wrote back: "Sssssh... don't tell anyone. (btw - it's called a dress)."
Earlier this year, Naga told RadioTimes.com that she receives more criticism over her appearance than her co-star Charlie Stayt. "I get more comments than Charlie but I think also that is because men just wear suits, so there isn't really too much to object to," she explained.
"Whereas I don't wear suits and buy my own clothes. So inevitably people think they can comment on what I wear."
The broadcaster also shared a defiant response to online abuse during a previous interview with the Daily Mirror. "I'm on telly, I'm in your home, so if you want to criticise me, fine - but I'm not there to be abused," she said.
"You don't abuse someone while they're doing their job and you don't make racist, sexist or bigoted comments. If someone says, 'She did a bad job of that interview, I've come away and not understood anything', I would go back and re-examine that interview. Racist and sexist stuff, I just think, 'You're an idiot.'"
Naga Munchetty's TV career
After studying a postgraduate degree in Newspaper Journalism, Naga landed her first writing jobs at The Evening Standard and The Observer.
The journalist then went on to make her TV debut whilst working for Reuters Financial Television before landing stints at CNBC Europe, Channel 4 News and Bloomberg Television.
In 2008, Naga joined the BBC and initially worked on the BBC Two show Working Lunch before presenting the news bulletins for BBC News. She eventually joined the BBC Breakfast line-up in 2014, sitting on the red sofa alongside Charlie Stayt.