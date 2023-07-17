David Muir is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his long-running career as a news anchor and reporter on screens across the US. The ABC host, who's known for his work on 20/20, began his career back in the late 1990s and has come to be an adored name in news.

The 49-year-old New York native joined ABC in 2003 and, in one photo, shared on a fan account on Instagram, showed the star outside the studios on one of his first days at the company.

David looked dashing and youthful as he could be seen sporting a casual look complete with blue chinos, an open shirt and a relaxed grey jacket.

Prior to joining the prestigious news organization, David worked as an anchor in New York reporting from various foreign counties for WTVH-TV before he went on to land a role at WCVB in 2000.

The TV star has opened up about his determination from a young age to make it in the journalism field. Earlier this year, he opened up to his fans about how he landed on the right career path by sharing a photo of himself at just 13 years old visiting his local TV station.

Captioning the image, he explained: "I was 13-years-old, I had written to the local news people in my town and they began writing back to me and that was my first visit to the TV station. I began interning, carrying the tripods, and the equipment. They hired me out of college. That was where my first job was, Channel 5 in Syracuse."

He added: "It paid off. I was so happy, I would fetch the Cokes out of the Coke machine. I'd sit there and study the anchors at the anchor desk."

Meanwhile, fast forward to 2003 and David landed a role at ABC and began reporting the overnight program, World News Now before becoming the early morning anchor on World News This Morning. Ten years later, he landed his role on 20/20 as co-anchor alongside Elizabeth Vargas. Since then, he's become one of the channel's most senior news anchors.

Away from his busy and thriving career, David tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight but he does occasionally share updates of his life away from work on his social media. Posting a photo from his vacation back in June, David could be seen enjoying a trip in Greece. The anchor kept things casual as he wore a black T-shirt and sunglasses while smiling in the sunshine.

Captioning the photo, he wrote: "Greece is great – and I'm grateful." His fans flooded the comment section with compliments. One person said: "So deserving World News Nightly anchor we love you, David."

A second added: "Greece looks fab on you!" while a third commented: "Love it! Relax because you deserve it." Meanwhile, GMA host Robin Roberts said: "Vacation looks good on you…enjoy!"