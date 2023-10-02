Today Show welcome back familiar face in Al Roker's place in latest shake-up: 'Just like the old days'

The Today Show has a pool of familiar faces who brighten up the homes of the nation every weekday morning.

But on Monday morning, Al Roker and Craig Melvin were both noticeably absent from the show, having been given the morning off, and instead, a well-known face was in their place.

Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones were sat alongside none other than Weekend Today star Peter Alexander, who is no stranger to working alongside Dylan in particular, from her own decade-long stint on the weekend show.

"It's just like the old days!" Dylan exclaimed as Sheinelle introduced Peter to the viewers.

Peter opened up about his weekend at the beginning of the segment, joking that he was able to stay up "until at least 20:45" due to the fact there was no Saturday show.

Peter Alexander joined Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer on Monday's Today Show

While it isn't known where Craig is, Al has been enjoying some quality time with his family in Paris, where his daughter Leila lives.

Al jetted off to the French capital to see his beloved daughter, and returned on Monday afternoon. He shared several updates from his flying visit on social media, including a lovely round-up from the trip posted just as he departed the city.

This included several photos of the father-daughter duo beaming in various cafes and venues around Paris. "Just got back from spending a long weekend with @cleilapatra in her adopted city of #paris. Weather was perfect, but the company even better," he wrote alongside the images.

Al and his family have certainly had a lot to be thankful for over the past few days. It was revealed last week that his wife, Deborah Roberts, would be stepping in to become the full-time co-host on ABC news show, 20/20, alongside David Muir.

© NBC NewsWire Peter Alexander is a familiar face on Today

Confirming the news last week, she penned: "I have some news to share. I am thrilled and humbled to step into the role as co anchor @abc2020 alongside my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc.

"We are proud to carry on the tradition of in-depth reporting on this venerable newsmagazine which has revealed truths and opened hearts and minds for 46 years, beginning with the great Barbara Walters and Hugh Downs.

© Getty It's been an exciting week for Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts

"It is the thrill of a lifetime to travel the path which Barbara cleared for women like me who dreamed of reporting meaningful and life changing stories. What a privilege and honor to keep the legacy going." David, 49, has also spoken about Deborah's new role, and he might just be one of her biggest cheerleaders.

Sharing a photo of the pair, he wrote: "If you hear cheering on New York City's Upper West Side - that's me. @debrobertsabc in her new role - an all new @abc2020 Friday."

