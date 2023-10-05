Michelle Dockery is worlds apart from her Downton Abbey role in first-look photos for new drama

Michelle Dockery is perhaps best known for her role in the beloved period drama franchise Downton Abbey, but the actress is set to appear in a brand new BBC series from the creator of Peaky Blinders – and her role is worlds apart from Lady Mary Crawley.

The 41-year-old is among the brilliant cast of This Town, a series detailing the lives of four young people who form a band in the early 80s against the backdrop of violence and are "fighting to choose their own paths in life, and each in need of the second chance that music offers".

WATCH: Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmicheal discuss bond

Not much is known about Michelle Dockery's character, Estella, yet but in the first look images, the star can be seen sporting a very different look. The actress is wearing a patterned top and rocking a 1980s hairstyle as she puts on lipstick.

Leading the cast of This Town, which has been created by Steven Knight – the brains behind Peaky Blinders and SAS Rouge Heroes – are Levi Brown, Jordan Bolger, Ben Rose and Eve Austin.

Levi is known for his role in Loss and Return while Jordan has previously appeared in The Woman King. Ben has previously starred in Line of Duty and Eve is known for her role in Netflix's You. Also appearing in the cast are Marcella actor Nicholas Pinnock and My Policeman actor David Dawson.

In addition to This Town and Downton, Michelle has appeared in other big TV shows and movies in recent years. Last year, she starred in the Netflix thriller Anatomy of a Scandal, Apple TV+'s Defending Jacob and the drama series, Good Behaviour. Film wise, she's starred in The Gentlemen, Boy Kills World and is set to appear in the upcoming film, Here.

MORE: Hugh Bonneville looks every inch the 'proud father' as on-screen daughter Michelle Dockery marries

MORE: Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery's on-screen sister Laura Carmichael is radiant as her bridesmaid

© Robert Viglasky Estella in This Town played by Michelle Dockery

Meanwhile, in addition to keeping busy in her professional career, the star recently married film and television producer Jasper Waller-Bridge in a gorgeous ceremony in London. The pair, who got engaged in January 2022, welcomed a number of guests to their wedding which took place at St Nicholas' church in Chiswick including many of Michelle's Downton's co-stars.

© Jaap Buitendijk/Focus/Kobal/Shutterstock Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham and Michelle Dockery in the first Downton Abbey movie

The Downton stars who attended Michelle's special day include Hugh Bonneville, Lily James, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton.

© Robert Viglasky This Town starring Ben Rose, Jordan Bolger and Dante Williams

What's more, Laura Carmichael, who played Lady Edith Crawley on the BBC series, the sister of Lady Mary Crawley, was one of the bridesmaids at the ceremony. In photos released over the weekend, Laura could be seen wearing one of the sea-green gowns worn by members of the wedding party.

Hugh, who played Lord Grantham, Lady Mary's father, looked every inch the 'proud father' as he arrived at the church to see Michelle and Jasper wed.