Today’s Craig Melvin sparks concern with ‘violent’ knife video

On a regular Wednesday on the Today show, no one could have anticipated the rollercoaster of emotions that Craig Melvin would invoke in his colleagues.

From sweet surprises to light-hearted accidents, Craig's antics on this particular day were quite memorable. Craig, the vivacious 44-year-old Today Show host, decided to bring a slice of joy to his co-workers. Sharing a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, he presented a delightful cake from Caroline's Cakes in South Carolina.

With an excited declaration, Craig told his followers: "It's Wednesday Cake Day here at the Today show. I'm gonna surprise some folks with a little slice of heaven."

The video captured a cheerful Craig, cradling a full dessert with a rather large knife - almost dagger-like in appearance - plunged in the center.

His mission was clear: to share this scrumptious treat. Balancing the cake in one hand, he masterfully sliced and served it to his colleagues with the other, even managing to plate the dessert with the knife's surface, all while on the move.

His caption encapsulated the sentiment perfectly, "Nothing makes people happy like cake!"

However, not everyone was initially pleased with Craig's cake presentation. Katie Stilo, Today's culinary producer and food stylist, voiced her unease at seeing the prominent knife, exclaiming: "Craig - the knife in the middle is a little violent looking!"

Fortunately, Craig's intentions were pure and solely focused on the act of sharing.

Vicky Nguyen, a correspondent for the show, couldn't help but admire his multi-tasking prowess.

Watching Craig's cake-cutting agility, she commented: "I love this so much - also your cake cutting on the go skills are impressive." To which a grateful Craig responded, "Thank you, Vicky!!!"

But amidst the cake-sharing spree, a cheeky complaint surfaced. Arianna G. Davis, the editorial director at Today show digital, playfully chided: "So you just happened to skip my office huh?"

Beyond the cake surprise, another humorous incident involving Craig caught the attention of many.

Earlier in the week, during the Halloween spirit, the Today show had a rather popular decoration on set - Lewis, a large pumpkin character that had been making waves on social media. Craig's playful interaction with this viral prop took a sudden turn when he unintentionally detached its arm!

This light-hearted mishap was shared on the official Today show Instagram account, showcasing Craig's playful nature, even if it sometimes leads to unexpected results.