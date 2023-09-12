Dylan Dreyer calls out co-star live on Today as show goes into chaos in hysterical segment

The Third Hour is always full of surprises!

Dylan Dreyer had a trick up her sleeve on Tuesday's episode of the Third Hour, and it's safe to say it went down a treat with her co-stars!

The NBC morning host was interviewing Cody Rigsby, alongside Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones.

During the chat, the conversation of ice cream eating came up, and Dylan asked Cody whether he bit or ate ice cream.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer falls over live on Today

"Do people actually eat ice cream with their teeth?" Cody asked, before Dylan and Sheinelle replied in chorus "Craig Melvin!"

A clip of Craig biting a rainbow ice lolly then came up on the screen, much to his surprise. It turned out that Dylan was behind this segway and was more than pleased with how it went down, as it left everyone in hysterics!

© NDZ/Star Max Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin are great friends

"Thank you Cody, you're welcome anytime. Let's go to the commercial break, this wasn't supposed to be made public!" he said while trying not to laugh.

MORE: Today show hosts lose it live on air after hilarious jibe from co-star – watch

MORE: Dylan Dreyer shares stunning beach photo during time at family's jaw-dropping vacation home

"You set me up!" he told Sheinelle and Dylan. "I didn't know I swear," Sheinelle said, while Dylan added: "I did!"

© NBC Craig Melvin's ice cream eating habits had everyone in hysterics on Today

The Third Hour hosts have a close relationship and are always laughing and joking on the NBC show. Craig is often making his co-stars and viewers at home laugh with his quick wit, and back in August, he had everyone in stitches during a live workout session on the show.

MORE: Hoda Kotb leaves Today studios after sharing 'big announcement'

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager reveals baby news, but says husband Henry won't be happy

The TV favorite was doing a fitness routine with Al Roker and Sheinelle, and got the giggles as he struggled with the moves.

© NBC Craig Melvin has a great bond with his Today co-stars

The NBC star was less than impressed at the high intensity of the workout, and joked: "Some producer's going to lose their job!" Craig previously opened up about his relationship with his Today co-stars during an interview with HELLO!

MORE: Today faces major shake-up as both Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb missing from show

When asked about everyone's sense of humour, he said of Al: "Al is so funny. He's also so quick-witted. Some of it is born from his encyclopedic knowledge of everything. He's wit smart. That's also because he's been around longer.

© Getty Images The Today co-hosts in the NBC studio

"He knows more because he's seen and experienced more. He's as kind as he is funny."

He added of Savannah Guthrie: "Her sense of humor is high brow. She's quite bright so her humor is quite bright too. She's very, very funny."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox. ig