It was a big morning for three of the Today show and GMA hosts on Wednesday when it was revealed that two of them were going head to head.

In a fun segment on the NBC show, they announced the People magazine's people's choice nominations were in for Sexiest Morning Host.

Alongside Live with Kelly and Mark host, Mark Consuelos, and Nate Burleson, both Craig Melvin and George Stephanopolous, were named.

Savannah Guthrie made sure to poke fun at Craig as she was hosting alongside him and Dylan Dreyer had a funny reaction as she giggled at "sexy Craig" who she described as "like a brother" to her.

Today's Al Roker was also named in the Sexiest Grandpa category which left him both stunned and unconvinced he would be winning the award.

"I don't have a chance in that group," Al said as his contenders, including Pierce Brosnan, Michael Douglas, and Kurt Russell were also announced. "Kurt makes Santa sexy," he quipped.

© Getty Images Craig is up for Sexiest Morning TV Host - much to the delight of Dylan Dreyer

Over at GMA, George, was the most nominated and his wife, Ali Wentworth, isn't likely to let that go unrecognized.

The 62-year-old will also be supported by - and perhaps teased a little - by his co-hosts, Michael Strahan, and Robin Roberts.

© Getty Imafes George is nominated from GMA

Both Today and GMA shows have hosts who not only see each other as colleagues but family too.

This was evident most recently, when Robin married her longtime partner, Amber Laign, and the entire Good Morning America crew were there to show their support. Michael, George, Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee and many more joined to watch them say 'I Do' at their Connecticut home.

According to Lara there was laughter, tears and a lot of dancing and it proved just how much they all care for one another off-screen and on.

© Instagram Al has been nominated for sexiest grandpa

The same can be said for Today, with co-hosts including Savannah, Craig, Al, Dylan, Hoda Kotb, and Jenna Bush Hager also gushing about their friendships.

During an exclusive interview with HELLO! Hoda and Savannah opened up about their relationship and said how fortunate they are to work together.

© Getty The Today crew are a close bunch

Savannah said: "We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning.

© Getty Images They're all friends off air too

"I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

Hoda added: "I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having."

