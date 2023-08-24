Death in Paradise star Ralf Little delights fans with major series 13 update

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little delighted fans with a new update on series 13 of the popular detective drama.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, who plays DI Neville Parker in the series, revealed that filming had resumed in Guadeloupe. Watch the behind-the-scenes video below.

WATCH: Ralf Little shares series 13 update in behind-the-scenes video

In the clip, Ralf showed his stunning beach view in a panoramic clip of the set, which featured the iconic Honoré Police Land Rover. In a voiceover, the Oldham-born star: "Here we are, back after our two-week break from Death in Paradise."

Cutting to a video filmed in the makeup truck which saw the star having his hair cut, he told his viewers: "Sinead is having to chop my barnet again. Come on, let's do this. Get the lawnmower out. He's back solving crimes across the Caribbean."

© Denis Guyenon Filming for series 13 has resumed

In the caption, Ralf wrote: "The hiatus is over, but the mystery never left! Excited for Block 4 of #deathinparadise The paradise plot thickens," adding the hashtags: "#bbc #bbciplayer #backonset #nevilleparker."

In the comments section, fans expressed their excitement over the update. One person wrote: "Absolutely fantastic news. The programme is a joy to watch and a real feel-good factor," while another added: "Love this series. Can't wait for new episodes."

Commenting on Ralf's new hairdo, one person penned: "You look good. Can't wait for this new season," while another added: "And goodbye Ralf, Hello Neville once again! Looking forward to S13 of Death in Paradise."

© Denis Guyenon Ralf plays DI Neville Parker in the show

While Ralf usually grows his hair and beard out between filming, his character is clean-shaven with a short haircut. In a recent fan Q&A session, the actor joked that "the most painful" part of shooting the show is having to shave off his beard.

"It's always the most painful part of going back to the show," he said. "I've always felt I looked much better. Beards are like makeup for men, right?

"I've never liked myself without a beard, I kind of look a little bit like a shaved stoat," he joked. "I like to keep this because it hides a multitude of chins."

© Photo: Getty Images Ralf rocks a bearded look in real life

Filming for series 13 kicked off in May before pausing for a two-week break earlier this month.

When will Death in Paradise series 13 be released on BBC One?

While the BBC has yet to announce an official release date, Ralf gave fans an idea of when to expect the new episodes.

In an Instagram Live, he responded to a fan who asked when the new series would drop. "Well it's usually January the 7th it starts," he said. "So there will be the Christmas special, I think it was on Boxing Day last year, and then it's about January the 7th [that] episode one comes out."

© Denis Guyenon The new series should arrive in January

What to expect from Death in Paradise series 13

So far, the show has remained tight-lipped over plot details for series 13. However, Ralf revealed that the new episodes will see the characters faced with "more challenges".

"We really tried to push the boat out with series 12 in terms of, not just solving a mystery every week and moving on but over the course of a series, really trying to find challenges for the main characters, trying to find things for them to overcome emotionally," he explained.

© Denis Guyenon The characters will face "more challenges" in series 13

"Neville was faced with his biggest ever challenge, he was sent to prison and he was framed," he continued, adding: "So, there's going to be more of that this year, more challenges for the characters."