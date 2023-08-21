Dick and Angel Strawbridge's new post about children has fans saying the same thing

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have taken to Instagram with a sweet photo of their children, Arthur and Dorothy – and fans have been making the same comment.

The adorable snap is a throwback to 2019 when the family bought a second-hand Asquith Mascot bus, which they named Mademoiselle Daisy.

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge/Instagram Dick and Angel shared a throwback photo of Arthur and Dorothy cuddling their dog Petale

The photo shows the two children sitting in the back of the bus, cuddling up to their adorable pet pooch, Petale.

In the caption, the couple wrote: "A look back to this lovely moment in the Strawbridge adventure bus, Mademoiselle Daisy, with Arthur, Dorothy & Petale."

Fans took to the comments section and remarked on just how much they miss seeing the family of four on their screens.

One person wrote: "Miss the time every week when I could watch your wonderful family and the Chateau," while another added: "Miss spending time with you (watching your program on TV). Hope you consider making more Escape to the Chateau, Mend and Make Do!!"

© Channel 4 Angel and Dick digging in the garden with their children Arthur and Dorothy

A third follower commented: "So cute, really miss watching your wonderful show and family."

Dick and Angel were last seen on our screens back in December, when the final episode of Escape to the Chateau aired on Channel 4.

While the family were due to return with a new spin-off, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France, which was supposed to air sometime this year, it's unlikely that this will happen.

In May, it was announced that Channel 4 and the Strawbridge family had gone their separate ways.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dick and Angel were reportedly dropped by Channel 4 in May

Deadline reported that the broadcaster had cut ties with Dick and Angel following an independent investigation into the couple's conduct on the programme.

Concerns were raised by the production company behind the show, Two Rivers Media, which reportedly said it would no longer work with the stars.

Dick and Angel addressed the reports at the time, saying "there are two sides to every story" and that they were "proud" of who they are.

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock Dick and Angel at their home Chateau De La Motte Husson

Since then, Dick and Angel have been keeping fans up to date on their future plans and will soon be returning to the UK for their book launch in October.

They will make another trip to the UK next year for their theatre show, Forever Home (avec le nitty gritty), which will see the family travel up and down the country.

The couple are currently enjoying some quality family time with their children, who are on their school summer holiday.

© Escape to the Chateau The final episode of Escape to the Chateau aired in December

Speaking about what parenthood means to her and Dick, Angel told HELLO! back in March: "Being a mum is everything to me and Dick and I always plan with Arthur and Dorothy in mind. Like most parents, we want them to have the best start in life with good values, a positive outlook and for them to see the world as a place full of adventure and opportunity."

She went on to say that she encourages them to learn on the job and often involves them in household jobs such as "crafting, cooking, and gardening".