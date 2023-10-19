The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift drops huge news that fans will love – get the details

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about Taylor Swift dropping two new versions of her huge song, Cruel Summer.

Not only that, but Adele reveals she's given up on alcohol and Madonna is in talks to headline Glastonbury Festival 2024.

Taylor Swift has dropped a surprise new version of Cruel Summer and we are loving it. The singer made the announcement on her Instagram saying that she was so mind-blown by the fan's reaction to the Eras World Tour Film that she has decided to officially release the live version of the song as well as a new remix by the DJ LP Giobbi. The original song was first featured on Taylor's 2019 album, Lover, but has enjoyed huge chart success in recent months, so much so that Taylor decided to open the Eras tour with the track.

Adele has said she has given up drinking alcohol. The Grammy winner made the revelation at her most recent residency show in Las Vegas, telling the crowd that she decided to stop drinking around three months ago after being a borderline alcoholic for a lot of her 20s. It's not the first time Adele has opened up about her relationship with alcohol after telling Oprah Winfrey last year that she temporarily stopped drinking when he father died in May 2021. Meanwhile, Adele is almost at the end of her mammoth Vegas residency, with her final show being on the 4 November.

Is Madonna heading for Glastonbury? The superstar could be set to headline the Pyramid Stage next year as a headline act, and we think she'd be amazing. It's been reported that Madonna is in talks to appear at the 2024 festival after Glasto boss Emily Eavis went along to her Celebration world tour which kicked off in London earlier this month, and was blown away by the show, calling Madonna's huge set 'incredible' on social media. There's no confirmation yet but we're keeping our fingers crossed.

Olivia Rodrigo is dropping four bonus tracks from her latest album Guts. The singer will release it as a follow-up EP in a special vinyl format featuring the new songs that aren't available on streaming platforms. The new vinyl will be shared on Black Friday and the four new songs are called, Obsessed, Scared of My Guitar, Stranger and Girl I've Always Been.

And Blink 182 have released a heartfelt new single called You Don't Know What You've Got. The trio, consisting of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, dropped the new track which appears on their upcoming album One More Time. The song details Mark's previous journey with cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2021, but was thankfully declared cancer free six months later. The band's new album will be released on October 20 and also features the new tracks, More Than You Know and Fell in Love.