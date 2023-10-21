Chicago Fire star Kara Killmer shares very rare picture of husband as she reunites with co stars amid season delay

One Chicago may not be returning to screens any time soon but the show's stars are still spending time together.

Kara Killmer, who plays paramedic Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire, took to Instagram to share that she had spent the past evening with costar Joe Minoso, who plays Firefighter Joe Cruz, as well as Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati, also known as police officer Kim Burgess, and Chicago Med's Torrey DeVitto and Nick Gehlfuss who both left the series as Doctors Natalie Manning and Will Halstead respectively.

But she was also joined by her husband Andrew Cheney, and it was those snaps that had fans over the moon at the rare public outing for the pair.

"My hubby, @andrewcheney, and I had an enlightening evening at @msichicago to see #theblueparadox exhibit. It was a delightful night discussing the impact of our use of plastics and it’s impact on our oceans and our health," Kara captioned the post.

"Thank you, @torreydevitto and @marinasqu for inviting me! And thank you, Dr. Patricia Ward, of MSI and Gabe Cleek, of @scj for stimulating conversation and proactive ideas on how to work with @conservationorg to keep our oceans alive and beautiful!! Everyone should go check it out!"

"THAT PICTURE OF YOU AND ANDREW IS ADORABLE!!" wrote one fan, referencing a snap that showed the pair walking hand-in-hand through a corridor made to look like the ocean.

"Wow you and your husband look really beautiful together @karebearacares Your photos are really beautiful," added another as some fans praised the friendships between the franchise.

"I love the friendship between your Chicago franchise ladies!!!" commented one follower.

Actress Kara met her now-husband Andrew in 2015 when they worked together on the movie, Beyond the Mask. Andrew proposed at the Grand Canyon with the couple announcing the happy news by sharing a snap of Kara's sparkling ring. While they have never shared any photos or details of their big day, they got married in May 2016, holding a celebration at Willow Creek Ranch in California.

Joe is married to makeup artist Caitlin Murphy Miles after meeting on the set of Chicago Fire back in 2013, while mom-of-one Marina has been married to attorney Eli Kay-Oliphant since 2016.

Torrey was married to Paul Wesley between 2011 and 2013 but they later divorced.

In September 2023 her partner Jared LaPine proposed after six months of dating.

The special moment took place in Michigan, and Jared later shared details of the moment, writing on social media: "On September 1st, I got engaged to my best friend. Now I get to spend every single day as the luckiest man in the world. I love you more than anything and everything @torreydevitto."

