Two more stars of Dancing On Ice have announced their departure from the ITV show. Long-term professionals and married couple Alexandra Schauman and Lukasz Rozycki revealed to fans that they would not be returning for the 2024 series, explaining that they did not agree with certain changes to the format.

The couple, who starred in the skating competition for 13 years, shared a video on Instagram with their followers and wrote in the caption that they were pleased to have arrived in Florida but added they were sad to say goodbye to the show and the UK.

WATCH: Dancing On Ice champions through the years

"After all these years in the UK, we have mixed emotions about not taking part in the upcoming season of Dancing on Ice. We will miss the many friends and co-workers that have become our extended family.

"The support from our fans over the years has truly meant the world to us, but we are excited to have decided this season to pursue other passions we have in the skating world."

The caption continued: "Dancing on Ice is, and has always been, close to our hearts. We've had some amazing experiences, gotten to meet and train some incredible people, worked with the legendary Torvill and Dean, and performed in some very memorable routines."

They finished by saying: "We wish everyone taking part this year an incredible time. It has been a life-changing experience. We will definitely be watching and supporting in January."

© Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman on Dancing on Ice in 2023

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Alexandra explained in more detail why they had decided not to reprise their roles as professionals on Dancing On Ice.

"We have absolutely loved being part of the show for so long, but it has taken a very different angle, and we struggle to agree with a lot of it. Mostly we've realised there is no opportunity to 'grow' on the show or take on different roles. And maybe it's not so attractive for the show that we aren't dramatic, we treat people with respect, and we aren't interested in the increasingly contrived romantic narratives."

© Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock Michelle Heaton and Lukasz Rozycki in Dancing on Ice 2023

Meanwhile, Dancing On Ice has faced other setbacks recently. Gogglebox star, Stephen Lustig-Webb, who was a favourite among the celebrity line-up, has been forced to withdraw due to sustaining an injury. A statement read: "He is still very much a part of our DOI family and we will be helping to support Stephen. We wish him well with his recovery."

Matt Evers, a pro-skater on the show, said on social media that he, too, was leaving DOI. "Some more news from DOI HQ @TheMattEvers is hanging up his skates and won't be taking part in the new series. Matt will always be a part of the Dancing On Ice family and we wish him all the very best for the future."

© ITV Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show

The presenting slots are also up in the air for the reality programme after Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby departed their roles from ITV. It's not yet been announced who will replace them.

However, fans can look forward to meeting some new faces for the 2024 series. Four new professionals have joined the lineup in the form of British champ Amani Fancy, six-time French champion Vanessa James, Annette Dytrt, a German and Czech champion, and Armenian champion Simon Senecal.