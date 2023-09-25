The Repair Shop's Will Kirk marks 'special moments' with wife and daughter in rare family photo

Will and his wife Polly welcomed their baby girl in July last year

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has shared an adorable new family photo, capturing "special moments" with his wife Polly and their daughter, who was born in July last year.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the woodwork expert posted a series of snaps of his adorable family, including one of the BBC star gazing at his little girl whilst holding her in a countryside field. Another photo saw Will and Polly holding hands with their daughter as they strolled through the meadow. See the photos here.

WATCH: Will Kirk reveals sweet staycation with his baby daughter

Will penned in the caption: "With our little one growing so quickly, we are always trying to capture these special moments.

Crediting their photographer, he added: "Thank you to our amazing wedding photographer Siobhan for doing so. @siobhanbealesphoto @lifestylebysiobhan."

Fans flocked to the comments section to praise the heartwarming images, with one person writing: "Lovely family photos you shall treasure forever!" while another added: "Gorgeous photos of you three… All very happy."

© Instagram Will and his wife Polly welcomed their daughter in July 2022

A third person commented: "Such sweet family photos."

Many of Will's followers also remarked on how much his little girl, whose name has been kept private, has grown. One person penned: "Aww wow she is growing up fast. What a beautiful picture," while another added: "Look at how big she's getting!!!!"

The adorable post comes just days after Will shared a gorgeous photo of himself and Polly attending a friend's wedding in the Cotswolds. The couple were dressed to the nines for the special day, with Polly looking effortlessly elegant in a flowing silk puff-sleeved dress by Reformation. Meanwhile, Will opted for a navy waistcoat and trousers, paired with a maroon tie.

© Instageam Will and his wife Polly attended a beautiful wedding in the Cotswolds recently

In the caption, the 38-year-old wrote: "The last wedding of the year and what a marvellous one it was!" Will penned in the caption.

"A huge joy to celebrate two wonderful friends getting married, made even better by seeing little Monty as a ring bearer. Congratulations @amy__heather @toml678."

It's been two years since Will and Polly celebrated their own big day, having tied the knot in August 2021 in a ceremony that took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester.

© Instagram Will vegetable picking with his daughter

The wedding was initially scheduled to be held in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Will took to Instagram at the time to mark the joyous occasion, which he called "the best day of his life".

In the snaps, Polly looked radiant in her satin floor-length gown adorned with ethereal lace sleeves, while Will was dapper in a navy blue suit.

It's been a busy time for Will, who has been in West Sussex working on new episodes of The Repair Shop.

The expert took to Instagram over the weekend with an update on the upcoming Christmas special, revealing that filming has officially wrapped.

© BBC Will Kirk and Dominic Chinea have been filming the 2023 Christmas special

"And just like that, Christmas was over before it had even begun," he wrote, alongside a selfie of him and his co-star Dominic Chinea. "That's a wrap for this year's Christmas special. I can't wait to see how it looks later in the year. Well done team!"