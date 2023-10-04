Where is Rebecca Loos now in the wake of David Beckham's documentary?

David Beckham's new Netflix documentary, BECKHAM, which premiered in London on Tuesday, has given a unique insight into the relationship of the famous footballer and his wife Victoria.

During one of the candid interviews, Victoria touched on the tricky time around David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos, nearly two decades ago.

The alleged affair with David's former PA was during his time at Real Madrid football club in 2003. Rumours swirled in the press and Victoria has now confessed those following months were perhaps the most gruelling of her life.

© Getty David and Victoria Beckham at the premiere of their show

Victoria shared: "It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us," she said.

But where is Rebecca Loos now?

© Martin Doyle Rebecca Loos was in the limelight in the 2000s

MailOnline has revealed that Rebecca is now leading a very different life as a yoga teacher in Norway! The 45-year-old is no longer in the limelight after appearing in an array of reality shows.

She spoke to the publication about giving up the city for a "very different" life and looking after her "little Vikings" – her two sons, Magnus and Liam – whom she shares with husband Sven.

Victoria Beckham holds son Romeo beside David Beckham's PA Rebecca Loos in 2003

Their property is located in the remote area of Buskerud county and it is a three-hour trip to the nearest airport.

Her Instagram bio tells us all we need to know about how she lives, reading: "Exploring NATURE & finding Inner PEACE: My journey as a YOGA & MEDITATION teacher in the Norwegian MOUNTAINS."

Rebecca lives in Norway now

Her feed is full of idyllic photographs of her picture-perfect surroundings within nature and inside of their zen home.

Take a look around the home Rebecca Loos shares with her husband and kids

Rebecca Loos' yoga room

The star has a room for her yoga

The mother-of-two often shares videos of her yoga practice to her Instagram feed that boasts 18,000 followers and her totally chilled yoga room is a beautiful space with white walls and unique wall hangings.

Rebecca Loos' garden

Check out the size of their garden!

The star shared a video of herself mowing the lawn at her idyllic mountain abode. "Can I book you to cut my lawn??" joked one fan, and: "What a place! Those views" added another.

Rebecca Loos' balcony

Rebecca soaks up the views from her home

The same video also included a clip of Rebecca enjoying a cuppa while soaking up her gorgeous views from her elevated balcony. How stunning!

Speaking to Sky One in 2004, Rebecca outlined that she hoped the couple would stay together.

"I don't expect any sympathy from (Victoria) at all. I think it's bad enough for me to do what I have done without me expecting any words of sympathy. I really hope that they get through it… I in no way intended to break up their marriage, especially when there are young children involved. I hope they stay together," she said.