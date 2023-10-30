Rebecca Loos reveals teenage son's response to David Beckham affair claims and backlash in new interview

Rebecca Loos has revealed her children's response to her alleged affair with David Beckham and how they felt about the story making headlines again twenty years later.

The former glamorous model shares two sons, Magnus, 13 and Liam, ten, with her husband Sven Christjar Skaiaa.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain in her first TV interview since Netflix's Beckham documentary was released, the 46-year-old "set the record straight" on the affair claims and also shared her children's repsonse.

"I did tell them about the documentary and what had been said and how it made mummy feel," she said, confirming that they already knew about the alleged affair.

"I said that I feel it's very unfair because of the way I'm being treated now and the bullying I'm getting and the trolling and I want to say something."

She told them: "I'm, going to do an interview and there might be some media, how do you feel about that?"

Detailing Liam's reaction, she continued: "My youngest son said, 'Good for you, mummy. Yes, I would say something too'.

"My oldest son said, 'Well, I dont really know anything about Beckham, it's not like it's messy mummy,'" she said, laughing.

"I said, 'Ok, you're too young to understand'. They're in a different world."

Elsewhere in the interview, Rebecca criticised David for his "misleading" narrative about the reported affair. "It really bothered me, the angle how he played the narrative and how misleading it is and how it's making me look like the bad person," she said. "Of course, I am also guilty, it takes two to tango, it's not all his fault but it's both of us."

5 Revelations from the Beckham documentary Beckham gets the boot from the Boss David's mentor and 'father-figure' Sir Alex Ferguson accidentally threw a football boot which hit the footballer above his eyebrow after Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Arsenal during the fifth round of the FA Cup final in 2003. David was "clinically depressed" David faced death threats and abuse after being given a red card during the 1998 World Cup against Argentina – a move that many insisted cost England the game. Posh and Becks changed David Victoria was on fifth of the biggest girlband on the planet, so when they started dating, 'Posh and Becks' became a global phenomenon, something that Sir Alex said "changed" David. The couple get candid David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos and the media frenzy surrounding the story impacted their marriage. "We felt that we were not losing each other but drowning," said the footballer. David almost misses Cruz's birth Victoria said how husband David nearly missed the birth of their son, Cruz, in 2005 as he was attending a photoshoot with J-Lo and Beyonce. Fortunately, David made it in time.

Rebecca first addressed the affair claims in an interview with the Mail on Sunday earlier this month, in which she criticised David for "portraying himself as the victim".

"It's all, 'poor me'. He needs to take responsibility," she told the newspaper. "He can say whatever he likes of course and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he's making me look like a liar, like I've made up these stories."

"He is indirectly suggesting that I'm the one who has made Victoria suffer."

The interview comes just weeks after the release of Netflix's Beckham documentary, which explores the highs and lows of the footballer's career and personal life.

The series marked the first time Victoria Beckham spoke out about her husband's alleged relationship with Rebecca in 2003, which is when David was carrying out his tenure with Real Madrid, with Rebecca working as his PA.

Victoria admitted that the following months were difficult for the couple. "It was the hardest period for us," she said. "Because it felt like the world was against us.

"We were against each other... Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But in Spain, it felt disjointed."

Victoria added: "[It was] the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life."

David also addressed the claims: "There were some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

He went on to say: "Every time that we woke up we felt there was something else... we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning."