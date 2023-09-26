Amy Robach's boyfriend T.J. Holmes shares 'painful' message during challenging time

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are currently undergoing a challenging time training for the New York Marathon as the weather takes a cold turn in the city.

The celebrity couple have recently returned to the spotlight too, having used the opportunity to announce their involvement in the annual race to make a comeback on Instagram.

T.J. has since been regularly posting to his feed, and on Tuesday, he posted a cryptic message about "a painful war against you".

It read: "What can seem like a painful war against you and what can feel like an ambush at every corner may be a blessing guiding you out of the tight and limiting armor that has become too small for you."

T.J. didn't give any details as to the context of the cryptic message, but simply added in the caption: "Today's quote". T.J.'s latest Instagram post was in stark contrast to his previous one, uploaded over the weekend, which focused on his daughter Sabine.

The proud dad shared a sweet throwback photo of Sabine as a little girl sitting in front of the television while playing Super Mario, as she waited for T.J. to do her hair. T.J. shares Sabine - who is now in K-5 at school - with his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.

He is also father to two older children, daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, from a previous relationship.

The former GMA3 anchor is a hands-on father, and when Sabine was born he opened up about fatherhood to Essence.

He said: "I probably change more diapers than her because she breastfeeds and she has to do that. So I do the thing that I can do and that’s change diapers.”

T.J. added: “Overall, fatherhood is glorious.” T.J.'s upcoming involvement in the New York Marathon, on November 5, will see him likely reunite with his former GMA co-stars, who are also set to take part.

Last week it was announced that 12 of the ABC team including anchors and correspondents will run an ABC News Relay Supporting Team for Kids at the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon.

These members include Robin Roberts, World New Tonight anchor David Muir and even T.J.'s replacement on GMA3, DeMarco Morgan. ABC President Kim Goodwin - who announced the decision to remove them from the air - will also be taking part.

At the time of Amy and T.J.'s dismissal - which took place after their extra-marital affair became headline news - the statement from the network read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The marathon holds a special place in T.J. and Amy's heart. Last year they had a lot of fun training together and T.J. thanked Amy for her support as he took part in his very first race, something he admitted was very challenging at times.

The pair both returned to Instagram on the same day, at the end of August, choosing to share identical photos of their legs and feet resting on a stoop following a training session, and announcing their participation in the New York Marathon in the captions.

