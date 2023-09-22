Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reuniting with GMA family - and it's happening soon

The former GMA3 co-hosts were let go from the network following their relationship reveal

It's been 10 months since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship was made public and they were subsequently fired from their hosting roles on GMA3.

Now, the couple will finally be reunited with their Good Morning America co-stars on a date in the very near future.

Amy and T.J. - who both ended their 12-year-marriages to make way for their romance - recently returned to social media with a defiant post notifying fans that they were training for the New York Marathon.

But it turns out that it will be an ABC affair! This week it was announced that 12 of the ABC team including anchors and correspondents will run an ABC News Relay Supporting Team for Kids at the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 5.

These members include, Robin Roberts, World New Tonight anchor David Muir and even T.J.'s replacement on GMA3, DeMarco Morgan.

Not to mention ABC President Kim Goodwin who announced the decision to remove them from the air.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. are currently training for the New York Marathon

At the time, the statement from the network read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

© Getty Images David and Robin are taking part in the marathon too

With an estimated 53,000 people expected to run the New York Marathon, it would be easy for Amy and T.J. to avoid any awkward run-ins.

However, with months having gone by since they moved on from their hosting gigs, perhaps a reunion would be a welcomed one.

© Getty Images DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim replaced Amy and T.J. on GMA3

Both Amy and T.J. had close relationships with their GMA family, including Robin, who Amy has a particularly special bond with.

In 2013, Amy, now 50, underwent a mammogram live on-air after Robin, 62 - a breast cancer survivor herself - urged her to do so to help demystify the test, and the results changed her life.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. bonded over running

Amy was told she had breast cancer and at the age of 40 she would need to start treatment for invasive stage 2 cancer.

The mother-of-two was shocked and distraught but credits Robin - who she barely knew at the time - for helping give her the courage to fight.

Robin recently got married with many of her GMA co-hosts by her side

Amy and David also forged a bond as co-hosts of 20/20 after Amy replaced Elizabeth Vargas in 2018.

The popular news anchor said in the past that he hoped he and Amy were "able to break through that noise and give these people the voice they deserve," while hosting together.Amy and T.J. were officially let go in January.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. used to host GMA3 with Dr. Jennifer Ashton

Their romance appears to be going from strength to strength as they move on from their respective marriages.

Amy was married to Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue, and T.J.'s marriage to his wife, Marilee Fiebig also came to an end amidst their affair.

