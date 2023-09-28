Amy Robach reacts to unexpected live TV moment involving former GMA co-star

Amy Robach has a close bond with several of her former Good Morning America stars, who she worked with for many years before leaving ABC in January.

The former 20/20 star recently made her return to the spotlight by reactivating her Instagram account, and has since been interacting with her famous friends, including former colleague Sam Champion.

Amy was one of the first to react to the star's shocking live TV moment this week, which occurred on Eyewitness News, where Sam has been working for the past few weeks.

Sharing a clip from the news show on Instagram, the 62-year-old revealed: "WATCH a true and honest SURPRISE unfolds on this morning’s 10 AM show!!!!! We had no idea this morning’s medical expert on the show … is the TWIN brother of our ABC news medical contributor!…

"Until in the commercial break, and he looked awfully familiar."

Amy - who is good friends with Sam - liked the post in record time. Sam has also been showing his support for his friend following her return to the spotlight, often commenting on her Instagram posts.

Most recently, he responded with a smiling face emoji after Amy shared a picture of herself twinning with her daughter Ava, who were both sporting curly hairstyles. It's not known whether or not Amy or her boyfriend T.J. Holmes will return to TV, but fans are happy to see them both back online.

© Noam Galai Amy Robach and Sam Champion are great friends

The couple will be taking part in the upcoming New York Marathon on November 5, and will likely bump into their former GMA co-stars, who are also taking part in the race by participating in a relay.

Last week it was announced that 12 of the ABC team including anchors and correspondents will run an ABC News Relay Supporting Team for Kids at the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon.

Amy Robach has been absent from TV since the start of the year

These members include Robin Roberts, World New Tonight anchor David Muir and even T.J.'s replacement on GMA3, DeMarco Morgan.

ABC President Kim Goodwin who announced the decision to remove them from the air, will also be part of the team.

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes are preparing for their spotlight return at the New York Marathon

At the time, the statement from the network read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The GMA team have kept quiet on their current relationship with Amy and T.J. since they departed from the morning news show in January. George Stephanopoulos, however, did touch on the subject when asked by ET how the GMA team were doing after Amy and T.J.'s dismissal, during a chat with the publication in March.

© Instagram Amy Robach broke her social media silence in August with this photo

The news anchor simply replied: "we’re doing great”. Amy and T.J. chose their New York Marathon training news as their first post on social media following their online absence. They both shared matching photos of their legs and feet resting on a stoop mid training, along with the news of their participation.

