Joanna Gaines teases brand new TV show on Magnolia Network: All we know

Ten years after the premiere of Fixer Upper on HGTV, Joanna and Chip Gaines are back with a brand new series, Fixer Upper: The Hotel.

The show will follow the pair as they take on the rebuild and design of an old hotel in their hometown of Waco, Texas, in their hopes of turning it into a bespoke boutique hotel for guests, and Joanna took to social media this past week to tease the new series, resharing a post by Magnolia Network that gave fans insight into the new shows arriving on the network this fall.

The series was first announced in April 2023 with the TV stars sharing the "exciting" news with fans that their brand would be taking on the challenge of a new hotel.

"Y'all, we are going to have a hotel in downtown Waco, Texas!" said Chip in the new trailer which dropped on Wednesday April 12, and which you can watch below.

Fixer Upper: The Hotel official teaser

The pair's Magnolia Network announced the all-new installment in the beloved Fixer Upper franchise, and revealed that the forthcoming series documents the beloved home renovation couple's most ambitious project to date – renovating a historic building in downtown Waco and turning it into Hotel 1928, a new boutique hotel a few blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos.

In the teaser trailer, Jo shared that they are "so excited to finally get to share some news with you," with husband Chip adding: "When you think about a 50,000 square foot hotel remodel, this is the big leagues, this is what you dream about. Jo and I are out of our element to some extent but I think we are up for the challenge."

© Magnolia Joanna and Chip will now run a boutique hotel

“For us, this project represents everything we are most passionate about — hospitality, restoration and home,' the pair continued in a statement.

"We’ve always been firm believers in the value of home, as a place but also as a feeling. Our dream for this hotel is that it would serve as an extension of home to every guest who comes to stay.”

Where can I watch Fixer Upper: The Hotel?

Fixer Upper: The Hotel will air on Magnolia Network at 9/8c on November 8.

© Magnolia

How do I watch Magnolia Network?

Magnolia Network is available to stream through Discovery+

Where is the Fixer Upper hotel?

© Magnolia

Hotel 1928 is located in downtown Waco at 701 Washington Avenue It is five blocks from the Magnolia Silos. With only 33 guest rooms in the 6,600 square feet venue, reservations are likely to go quickly. It boasts three eateries and four different room types for locals and tourists to enjoy.

Why did Chip and Joanna quit Fixer Upper?

Fixer Upper ended in 2018 after five years, and six seasons.

The show featured the couple helping other couples find their perfect property, and then renovating the space to turn it in their dream home.

But they revealed during an appearance on The Today Show that it was time to step back simply because it was exhausting running their own business, raising five children, and hosting the series.

Did Fixer Upper return?

© HGTV Poster for Fixer Upper on HGTV

In 2021 they relaunched the series with a new name, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, as part of the Magnolia Network soft launch on Discovery+.

In 2022 they premiered Fixer Upper: The Castle, which followed the pair as they renovated a castle – known locally as Cottland Castle – in Waco. In June 2023 they revealed they would be auctioning off the property in the hope it'll become "a well-loved home once again," according to a statement.

"The castle is historic, and it also has been redesigned and renovated, and so the value of the property is very difficult to define," Laura Brady of Concierge Auctions explained. "It's going to be worth what the highest bidder is willing to bid."