Joanna Gaines displays young son Crew's creativity in heartwarming home video

Joanna Gaines' youngest of five children, five-year-old Crew, looks like he's taking after his mom and dad Chip's creativity in the best possible ways.

The toddler was seen in a new video shared by his mom on social media, displaying his artistic skills and creativity with a bit of chalk.

In the clip, Crew, with his tiny rain boots, was seen playing hopscotch, jumping on squares that he'd drawn himself with his piece of chalk.

VIDEO: Joanna and Chip Gaines' son Crew puts talent on display

He then abandoned the game to work on one of his creations, which looked to be some kind of winged monster, and his mom found the moment too adorable not to share.

Joanna simply posted a clip with the caption: "I [heart emoji] chalk," and then later added a photo of Crew in the middle of his game, writing: "Our new favorite game."

Joanna, 45, and Chip, 48, are also parents to sons Drake, 18, who left the family home for college recently, and Duke, 14, plus daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie Kay, 13.

Last year, in an interview with Today, Joanna expressed that it was her youngest in particular who had changed her perception of being a parent.

"He's like my little wisdom. I'm like, I can learn more from Crew – just the way he teaches me to live and to notice things," she said.

MORE: Joanna Gaines' husband Chip pictured in precarious position as he declares himself 'too old for this'

She deemed herself less uptight and more "light" as a parent ever since she had Crew, continuing: "Just the perspective of having an 18-year-old and then this five-year-old, I feel like is such a gift."

© Instagram Crew in the middle of a game of hopscotch

The TV personality and entrepreneur, who co-founded the brand Magnolia with her husband in 2003 and rose to fame as the stars of the HGTV show Fixer Upper, expressed that she saw herself as the protector of her kids' "youth and innocence."

"As their mother, I think my biggest job is how do I keep them where youth and innocence is something that they relish in, that they love it," she said.

MORE: Joanna Gaines' seriously wild hair for husband Chip's surprise date night will make you double-take

"Life is coming and it is what it is. But right now, these moments are the best moments of your life. And remember these moments – they will one day be healing for you when you're older."

© Instagram Joanna and Chip are parents-of-five

Joanna opened up about how quickly her children have grown in an interview with People last year. She said: "When [Drake] was Crew's age, people would look at me and say, 'Oh, you better hold on tight. It goes by fast.'

MORE: Joanna Gaines offers glimpse into home life as Magnolia property goes on market for $995,000

"It's a constant reminder to not take these moments for granted," she added, saying that her children are often her biggest cheerleaders. "They're encouraging me as I walk out the door like, 'Mom, you've got this. Just be yourself, have fun.'

© Instagram Their oldest, Drake, recently left home for college

"The older I've gotten, I've realized the more humanity these kids can see in me, the more we're going to connect. I want them to see the highs and lows, so when they're feeling anxieties about school or relationships, they know it's a safe place for them to come to me."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.