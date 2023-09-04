Joanna Gaines beams as she invites fans to look at incredible new project

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines has given a glimpse into her latest work project

Joanna Gaines, 45, donned a hard hat on Sunday to give fans a tour of her latest renovation project – a hotel!

The Fixer Upper beamed with delight as she showed her 13.7 million Instagram followers a few "sneak peeks" inside the property.

A video clip showed Joanna turning to the camera before walking in and swooning over a high-gloss black wall. Watch the clip below...

WATCH: Joanna Gaines invites fans to see her latest project

For her site visit, the star wore her raven locks in a side ponytail and kept her fashion casual, sporting turned up jeans, a grey T-shirt and matching grey sneakers. She was also wearing a camel-coloured cap underneath the safety of her hard hat.

The next slides showed stylish leather seats, a look into the hotel's library room and a glimpse at the custom mosaic tiles being used on the floor. It looks gorgeous already!

The star and her husband are doing up a hotel

She captioned the collection of photos and video: "Sneak peeks of @thehotel1928. Some of my favorites—high gloss Venetian plaster, green leather banquettes, double staircase in library, and custom mosaic tiles. @thehotel1928 coming soon!"

© NBC The star has taken on an ambitious new project

Given Joanna's track record on flipping homes, we can only imagine how stunning the finished space will be under her watchful eye.

While the star's comments are turned off on her post, we are sure her fans are in as much awe as us.

The hotel's website reads: "Magnolia founders Chip and Joanna Gaines, together with AJ Capital, have re-envisioned this historic building to create a hospitality experience with 33 guest rooms, dining, over 6,600 square feet of event space, a rooftop terrace, and a retail shop featuring exclusive Magnolia-designed Hotel 1928 merchandise."

What about Joanna Gaines' family home?

Joanna and Chip have an impressive family home

The Magnolia Network founder lives in a 1,700-square-foot property in Waco, Texas along with her husband Chip and kids. Aside from eldest son Drake who is away at college, their four other children Drake, 15, Ella Rose, 16, Emmie Kay, 14, and five-year-old Crew live at home.

The property sits on 40 acres, and the star often shares looks inside their beautiful residence via Instagram.

As well as the interiors, Joanna likes to keep the grounds perfectly manicured, and fans have seen the family's abundant flowerbeds in bloom.

Joanna Gaines' son, Crew, admired the flowers in their expansive garden

Her youngest, Crew, is often the best little helper in the garden and various videos and pictures have shown him helping his mom with the vegetables and plants.

The Magnolia Network founder has previously shared with her followers her son's love for gardening and his impressive green thumb, through a variety of photos of him tending to the family's garden and picking out little flower arrangements for himself. So sweet!

"Me and my little garden buddy picked some fresh blooms today and pretended like we were cutie lil' flower shop owners," she wrote in her caption of a bunch of freshly picked flowers.