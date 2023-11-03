Strictly professional hits back after receiving unsolicited remarks about her hairstyle

Lauren Oakley recently debuted a new hairstyle for the Halloween special of Strictly Come Dancing, surprising viewers by opting for a long brunette wig.

The Birmingham-born professional dancer, who has partnered up with Krishnan Guru-Murthy, is known for rocking a fabulous short-cropped look. However, the Strictly star has revealed she has been inundated with various unwarranted messages about her hairstyle.

© BBC Lauren Oakley wore a wig for the Halloween Strictly special

"Alllll the comments on my long hair last week saying I 'should' have long hair, I'm good thanks," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Girls don't have to have long hair to feel pretty.

"Boys don't have to have short hair to feel handsome. Nobody has to be a certain way! Just make yourself happy."

Fans quickly reacted to her post, with one writing: "When watching SCD I said to my 8 y/o daughter how I really admire the fact that you choose to have your hair short rather than conforming to 'the norm' of long hair. Every week since she's commented on how much she likes you & how beautiful she thinks you are."

© Getty Thr pro dancer rocks a fabulous short cropped look

Another said: "If I was lucky enough to have your bone structure I’d def have short hair! Looks great! Ignore the negatives!" A third post read: "Exactly, we are all free to express ourselves and be happy in our choices. You look great." A fourth person wrote: "Absolutely love your short hair. Yes, Saturday was a good look but that was a wig and a character. Be your beautiful self!"

However, Lauran was quick to clarify she wasn't offended by the messages about the wig. "Not annoyed or offended by the hair comments ps. Just a polite reminder to have confidence in yourself!" she added.

The pro dancer is one of the four new professional dancers to join the show in 2022, but this is the first year, Lauren has been partnered up with a celebrity.

WATCH: Kai Widdrington and Lauren Oakley perform stunning routine to Bastille's Pompeii

After the course of the series, both Lauren and Krishnan have been wowing judges and viewers alike with their incredible routines. "I've grown up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most," she told the BBC about being part of the show.

"Now that it's happening, it doesn't quite seem real. I can't wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family."