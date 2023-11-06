All the Christmas adverts for 2023: LIVE UPDATES

If you’re cracking out the tinsel on 1 November, or counting out your pieces of coal for the fire until Christmas Day, sadly there’s no stopping it - ready or not, the festive season is coming! With new Christmas ads everywhere we turn, here are all of the ads in one place - from Asda’s Rick Astley special to Coca-Cola’s offering for 2023. Enjoy!

Asda

Sir Michael Buble has defrosted for a very special Christmas with Asda! This time, he is a colleague at Asda, and here to help them get festive. Who can resist his Christmas singing, even if it is November right now?! Speaking about the ad, one person wrote: "I don’t celebrate Christmas, but I’ve always liked its ambience. And it wouldn’t be Christmas without Michael Buble (and Mariah Carey). When he started to sing those few words, it instantly made me smile."

WATCH: Michael Buble is with Asda this Christmas!

Sainsbury's

One little girl wants to know what Santa has for his Christmas dinner. Cue Sainsbury’s colleagues on hand to help as they share all of their suggestions of festive dishes, showstoppers and treats while showcasing a delicious array of Sainsbury’s tasty treats - oh, and did we mention that Rick Astley himself makes an appearance?! The star has some questions about Santa’s love of cheese - but see it for yourself!

Speaking about being involved in the shoot, Rick said: "For me, food plays such an important part during the holidays and we’re always looking to bring something exciting to the Christmas dinner table whether that’s a new starter or a surprise showstopping dessert. It was a real honour and so much fun to join the Sainsbury’s store team on the shoot – even if they did pull me up on my cheeseboard before dessert suggestion!"

Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer’s Christmas ad, starring the likes of Tan France, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Hannah Widdringham, has received criticism over its decision to forgo Christmas traditions to enjoy the festive season your way. There was also backlash after an image was shared on the store’s social media of Christmas hats burned in the fireplace being the colours of the Palestine flag. M&S has since apologised, and said "the intent was to playfully show that some people just don't enjoy wearing paper Christmas hats".

Lidl

A very sweet advert to help support Lidl’s campaign to gift a toy to their Toybank and share the magic of Christmas, a little raccoon spots that a mum has dropped a cuddly door for her son, and does whatever it takes to get the gift back to them - and their pet pooch is very appreciative. Cute!

Aldi

Kevin’s back! This time, the ad takes on a Willy Wonka theme as William Conker invites a motley crew of fruits and vegetable friends to visit his gravy-filled wonderland - and warns them to behave themselves as they all fall afoul of the factory. Fans loved it, with one writing: "Well it's now definitely Christmas time because Kevin is back and this ad is brilliant. They outdo themselves every year and I always start to feel like it's Christmas the moment I see Kevin."

Waitrose

Oh hey Graham Norton! The new ad has our mouths watering for festive treats as it highlights some the tastiest food and fizz that they have to offer - with Graham even bringing along a delicious dessert to the party. One person wrote: "Nice one Waitrose! This is what we want to see at Christmas--friends having fun, kicking back and enjoying delicious food. This ad has made me hungry so I'm going to Waitrose tomorrow to stock up on goodies!"

Coca Cola

Of course, we have our 'holidays are coming' advert, but Coco-Cola has another sweet offering from the Father Christmas or, in this case, many Father Christmases! The idea is that everyone can help each other out, give gifts and do that bit more for others. We’re not crying, you are!