Michael Weatherly's unexplained post has NCIS fans speculating over a return storyline

Michael Weatherly gave his best Michael Caine impression on Monday, but it's the role of Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo that fans are hoping he'll take on next.

Returning to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, the TV star shared a photo of himself posing in a seriously sharp suit, and while the actor noted that Hollywood icon Michael Caine had served as his inspiration, fans remarked that he looked more like his NCIS counterpart, Tony DiNozzo.

Sparking a major reaction from fans, Michael was almost immediately inundated with comments. "New Director of NCIS impression," wrote one. "How about a Tony impression?" quipped a second. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Looks like a certain #NCIS agent we all miss."

Among the comments, several suggested that Michael's black suit might have something to do with a potential return to NCIS, namely a tribute episode to the late David McCallum. "Or Tony DiNozzo going to Ducky's funeral?" pondered a fan.

© CBS Fans wondered if Michael's suit could have something to do with a return to NCIS

Following the death of NCIS' longest serving cast member, David McCallum, in September, there has been widespread speculation about the possibility of a special episode. Ultimately, fans have been hoping that Michael, and his former co-stars Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette, might return to the show to pay tribute to David, by attending his on-screen character, Ducky Mallard's funeral.

Neither CBS nor the cast and crew of NCIS have addressed the speculation.

In the meantime, Michael, who left NCIS in 2016, has been busy with his blossoming music career this month. Just last week, the 55-year-old announced that he's set to release a brand new album in time for Christmas.

Confirming the news on X, he wrote: "There is a full album (quaint term) coming this Christmas… this is my first release… a song about Icarus and a world on the precipice. 'Wings of Wax & Wood' is where the adventure continues…"

Fans have since heaped praise on the track in the comments section as well as expressing their excitement over the upcoming release.

One person wrote: "Fantastic! The stunning sceneries, the lyrics, the rhythm, your voice and your gorgeous self make this video perfect for me. You're incredibly talented and creative! Can't wait to hear the rest of the album," while another added: "I love this song!! Listened once and it was playing on repeat in my head as I showered. Great job."

© REX Over the last few months, Michael has been focusing on his music career

A talented songwriter, Michael actually plays several instruments, including piano and guitar. Two of his songs, 'Bitter and Blue' and 'Under the Sun', which were released in 2009 and 2013 respectively, can be heard on the official NCIS soundtrack.

The father-of-two's new album marks his first major project since starring in the CBS courtroom drama Bull, which aired from 2016 until its cancelation last year. As for whether Michael has any upcoming TV or film projects in the works, it looks like the actor is taking a step back for now.