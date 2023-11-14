Jason Sudeikis reunites with Hannah Waddingham for emotional moment - see the video

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham, co-stars of the acclaimed Apple TV series "Ted Lasso," recently reunited for a memorable performance, delivering a powerful rendition of the song "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born."

The duet took place at Thundergong!, a benefit concert organized by Jason, which aims to raise funds for uninsured and underinsured amputees.

The video of this special moment captures Jason beginning the song alongside Will Forte, 53. However, the dynamic shifted when Hannah, known for her impressive singing skills and background in musical theatre, took to the stage. “There's no one else I'd rather do this song with,” Jason, 48, said to Will before starting the performance.

As Will was about to sing, Hannah, 49, appeared, much to the delight of her fans. Her entrance and powerful vocal performance electrified the audience, leaving them mesmerized by her rendition of the emotional love song.

After the completion of their stirring duet, Jason and Hannah shared a warm embrace, followed by Jason giving a heartfelt shout-out to his fellow performers: “Hannah Waddingham! Ladies and gentlemen, Will Forte!”

Thundergong! is more than just a concert; it's a philanthropic endeavor spearheaded by Jason to support the Steps of Faith Foundation.

This non-profit organization is dedicated to providing prosthetic care and emotional support to amputees who lack adequate financial resources, as described on their website.

"Shallow," originally performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in the 2018 hit film "A Star Is Born," has garnered significant acclaim, winning Best Original Song at the Oscars.

Jason and Hannah's rendition at Thundergong! served as a heartfelt tribute to this powerful track. In "Ted Lasso," Jason portrayed the eponymous coach, an American football coach who faces the challenge of managing a fictional London football club.

Hannah played the role of Rebecca Welton, the club's owner. The show, beloved by audiences and critics alike, concluded after its third season.

Reflecting on the show's emotional final day of filming in March, Jason shared with EW the depth of sentiment experienced by the cast and crew.

“A lot of tears, lot of cheers, lot of clapping," he recalled. The atmosphere was likened to that of a sports team after their final game, encapsulating a sense of unity and achievement. "But without really knowing if we’d won or lost, which as Ted says is really not the most important thing, so in many ways we won," Jason added.

The series, which has been a significant part of the cast and crew's lives, culminated in what Jason described as “a call to arms.” This sentiment signifies a shared commitment to carry forward the spirit and lessons of "Ted Lasso" into their future endeavors.

