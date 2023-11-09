Hannah Waddingham looks unrecognisable in first major acting role – see throwback

Hannah Waddingham is returning to our screens in her Apple TV+ Christmas special later this month – and we can't wait for the Ted Lasso star to bring the festive cheer with her hour-long extravaganza.

It's been a big year for Hannah. Not only did she bid farewell to her Ted Lasso character Rebecca Welton in the third and final season, but she also co-hosted the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

WATCH: The trailer for Apple TV+'s Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

While Hannah found fame through her roles in Game of Thrones, Sex Education, and of course, Ted Lasso, she has been a leading lady on stage for over 20 years. The London-born star made her West End debut in a production of Charles Aznavour's Lautrec in 2000 – and she looks completely different!

The then-25-year-old can be seen donning red hair in a photo taken of a performance at the Shaftsbury Theatre. Hannah played the role of Suzanne Valadon in the musical, starring alongside Sevan Stephan.

© Alastair Muir/Shutterstock Hannah Waddingham and Sevan Stephan in a performance of Lautrec at the Shaftsbury Theatre

From there, Hannah went on to portray Christine Warner in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Ben Elton's The Beautiful Game, before playing the role of Satan in Tonight's the Night: The Rod Stewart Musical at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

The performer has since starred in productions of Into The Woods, Kiss Me Kate, The Wizard of Oz, and Spamalot, for which she earned an Olivier Award nomination.

As for her screen career, Hannah landed her first TV role in the 2000 sitcom Coupling. She then went on to appear in episodes of Not Going Out, Marple, M.I. High and Bad Education.

© HBO Hannah played Septa Unella in Game of Thrones

In 2014, she played the role of Tonya in the ITV comedy series, Benidorm, before gaining wider fame for her portrayal of Septa Unella, the iconic 'Shame Nun', in seasons five and six of Game of Thrones.

Soon afterwards, Hannah landed a recurring role in Netflix's Sex Education, playing Jackson's mum, Sophia Marchetti.

© ITV Hannah as the villainous Lady Bellaston in Tom Jones

Her most notable performance, however, came in 2020 when she played Rebecca Welton in Apple TV+'s hit comedy-drama, Ted Lasso, which ran for three seasons.

Since then, Hannah has appeared in Hocus Pocus 2, the ITV miniseries Tom Jones, and the animated sitcom, Krapopolis.

MORE: 14 greatest TV shows of 2023 - and why we loved them

FIND OUT: We’re TV experts and these are the 14 best Apple TV+ shows to watch

In March this year, Hannah was announced as part of the cast for the untitled eighth Mission: Impossible film.

© Apple TV+ Hannah starred in Ted Lasso from 2020 to 2023

All you need to know about Hannah Waddingham's Christmas special

Hannah will be ringing in the holidays with her Apple TV+ special, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, which premieres on 22 November.

The star is expected to share anecdotes and memories from her own Christmases, as well as welcome special guests for a musical extravaganza at the London Coliseum.

MORE: 19 best Christmas films of all time and how to watch

© Apple TV+ Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas premieres on Apple TV+ on November 22

"I love the build up to Christmas and all the magic and sparkle that comes with it!" Hannah said in a statement. "If I'm perfectly honest, I'd be happy to start it all in November!

"Getting glammed up and spending time with loved ones and family is something I look forward to the most, so filming this campaign really got me in the festive spirit."