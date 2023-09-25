Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde settle child support dispute 3 years after split: staggering monthly payments revealed

The Don't Worry Darling director and the Ted Lasso creator called it quits in 2020, but had been embroiled in a years-long legal battle over their kids

Nearly three years after they announced their split, Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have reached an agreement concerning child support for their two kids.

The Don't Worry Darling director and the Ted Lasso creator were together from 2011 to 2020, and had a highly-publicized break-up and subsequent legal drama over custody of their children, Otis, nine, and Daisy, six.

Three years later, the two have landed on a custody agreement, and the court documents reveal just how much the former Saturday Night Live star will have to pay his ex in child support.

In legal documents obtained by the Daily Mail, it is revealed Jason has agreed to pay a whopping $27,500 a month in child support ($330,000 a year), reportedly $10,300 for their son, and $17,200 for their daughter.

Details of Jason and Olivia's financials had been previously unveiled earlier this year in the midst of their now-concluded legal battle, including his reported $10.5 million income for this year, and her estimated income of $500,000.

Beyond the $27.5k sum, the two have landed on joint custody for Otis and Daisy, with each of the stars taking care of the two on a "week-on, week-off basis."

© Getty Jason and Olivia first started dating in 2011

Though finally settled – and the two have been spotted co-parenting together on several occasions – Jason and Olivia's custody battle was once a very contentious and highly-publicized one.

Last summer, the actress was in the middle of doing press for Don't Worry Darling – which had its own fair share of drama at the Venice Film Festival – when she was famously served legal papers, allegedly from her ex-fiancé, while on stage giving a presentation about her new movie to a crowd.

© Getty Tensions between the former couple came to an all time high when Olivia was served legal papers while on a public stage in 2022

Then, in other court documents obtained by Daily Mail at the time, her attorney claimed that the legal battle was an attempt on Jason's behalf to "litigate" her "into debt."

© Getty Their kids are nine and six

Following the docs' leak, a representative for the Booksmart director told E! News: "The sealed and private documents that were leaked today are the utmost breach of trust and never intended for public consumption," adding that: "Olivia only continues to be focused on coparenting her children and moving past this difficult period swiftly and drama free."

© Getty Both Jason and Olivia are based in Los Angeles

In another set of documents obtained by The Blast where Olivia formally requested that Jason start paying child support for their two children, she claimed she "has borne the lion's share of the expenses for their children" even though "he earns significantly more than" her.

The records revealed personal details of both of their income, including that she told the court she makes $40,000 a month in salary, $60,000 from "Wilde Company income," and that she has $645,187 in bank accounts, plus over $10 million in other assets. She also claimed she was taking on more than $107,000 in monthly expenses, including almost $60,000 in "rent/mortgage" and $4,000 in "laundry and cleaning."

