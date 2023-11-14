Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're chatting about Pink handing out banned books at her upcoming shows in Miami, and Taylor Swift extending her UK tour for next year.

Not only that, Nelly Furtado, Rita Ora and more are announced as Mighty Hoopla headliners and King Charles celebrates his 75th birthday.

Check out all the details in today's episode below...

UK Swifties listen up because Taylor Swift is adding more dates to her Eras UK tour next year. The singer is already billed to perform six shows at London's Wembley Stadium in August 2024 but she's now added a further two dates, with Paramore as a support act. Taylor's new dates are the 19th and 20th of August and fans who have previously registered for shows in London will be selected for access to the sale via email. Meanwhile, general sale for the two new dates starts on Tuesday. Taylor's UK and Europe tour officially kicks off in June in Paris and ends with her London dates later in the summer.

Pink is set to give away 2,000 free copies of books that have been banned by some schools in Florida at her upcoming shows. The Who Knew singer, who is currently on her Trustfall tour, said on Instagram that she will donate books to the crowd while performing in Miami later this week, to take a stand against some schools in the state that have prevented certain books with themes of sexuality, gender identity and race from being accessible in their libraries. Pink said the move as "confusing, infuriating and censorship", before stating via the campaign group, Pen America, that she isn't prepared to stand by and see books being banned; she added that no one should want to see progress for equality being reversed.

What do Nelly Furtado, Jessie Ware and Rita Ora all have in common? The pop singers are all set to appear as headline acts for next year's Mighty Hoopla festival in London. The event, which takes place at Brockwell Park in June 2024, will also welcome a host of other big names on the line-up including Kim Petras, Rachel Stevens and 80s girl band, Bananarama. Weekend and day tickets to the festival are officially on sale now!

After weeks of rumours, ITV have finally confirmed the official line up for this year's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! The famous faces taking part include JLS singer Marvin Humes, Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of Britney, presenter Josie Gibson, Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson, social media star Nella Rose and more – head over to Hellomagazine.com to see the line-up in full. The celebrities have all touched down in Brisbane ahead of the series which will of course be hosted by Ant and Dec. I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here returns to ITV and ITVX on Sunday 19th November at 9pm.

And we're sending a big happy birthday to King Charles who is celebrating his 75th birthday. The monarch has been showered with well-wishes to mark his special day, including from his eldest son, Prince William who shared a sweet tribute to his dad on social media. The King has been partying in style as he welcomed a host of special guests to his Highgrove residence in Gloucestershire this week, which featured live music from a local rock choir, and the event also marked the 75th anniversaries of the NHS and the Windrush generation.