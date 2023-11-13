The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift calls out fans for throwing items on stage

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're chatting about SZA leading the way for the 2024 Grammy nominations, Taylor Swift urging fans not to throw stuff on the stage and Britney Spears' team defending her over a SNL Sketch.

Taylor Swift had to address her fans while performing in Argentina recently after some crowd members threw items onto the stage. The Anti-Hero hitmaker, who performed three nights in Buenos Aires as part of her Eras tour over the weekend, said that she was so grateful for fans bringing gifts for her, but highlighted the hazard that it brings for her crew when they're thrown from the audience. here's what she had to say… [vid in article]. But it seems other than that Taylor had a blast in Argentina and she was joined by her sports star boyfriend Travis Kelcee, and the pair were even spotting kissing backstage after the gig after she gave him a very special shoutout on stage during her song Karma.

SZA has spoken out after she led the way for the 2024 Grammy Nominations that were announced recently. The R&B singer bagged an impressive nine nods for the upcoming awards and she told her fans she was "shook" and "overwhelmed" by the achievement. SZA has been nominated in categories such as Album of the Year for her hugely successful album SOS, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for hit Kill Bill. Elsewhere in the nominations list, big stars such as Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Victoria Monet and Taylor Swift also picked up nominations. The Grammys will be held in February next year.

Britney Spears' team has called out the writers on Saturday Night Live after their recent episode parodied the superstar amid her recent memoir release.. The Toxic hitmaker's manager, Cade Hudson, said online that the writers on the NBC show are getting worse and that it was no wonder that the producers reached out to Britney to try and get the singer on as a guest, adding that the sketch wasn't funny. The episode in question saw actress Chloe Fineman mimic Britney discussing her recent book while other actors mimic other celebrities auditioning to read the audiobook, which is read by Oscar-winner Michelle Williams. Britney's memoir has gone on to be a big hit and has become the highest-selling celebrity memoir ever.

Britney's memoir has become the highest-selling celebrity memoir ever

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has apologised for her comments about Robbie Williams that have resurfaced in his new Netflix documentary. The Murder on the Dancefloor singer appeared in the docu-series in archive footage from 25 years ago in which she spoke of her dislike for the fellow pop star. However, in a new Instagram video, Sophie revealed that she is getting lots of messages about her cameo, and expressed how unimpressed she was with her "unkind" comments at the time. Sophie added that the incident has bothered her for years and that she apologised to Robbie and that they've since made up.

© Getty Myleene Klass is interviewed by HELLO! Magazine during the Stephen Sondheim's "Old Friends" Opening Night

And to celebrate World Kindness Day, HELLO! Has launched its fourth annual Kind List. This year, our focus is on kindness to children and we're shining a light on some of the most kind-hearted and inspirational people in the world. Some of the names featured on our list include the likes of Princess of Wales, Amal Clooney, Michelle Obama, Stormzy, Beyonce, the Duke of Sussex and Myleene Klass. Myleene spoke to HELLO! recently about her work with Save the Children, and how she's passing on her passion for kindness to her own three kids. See our Kind List in full and see which big and influential names have been doing incredible work to spread kindness across the globe.