Today’s Savannah Guthrie debuts major addition to show in ‘exciting’ reveal

Today Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Jill Martin made an exciting announcement on Tuesday, unveiling a major first for the morning program.

The reveal came after a series of teasers posted by Jill, generating anticipation among fans for what was to come.

The build-up to the announcement began on Monday night when Jill shared a nostalgic photo of herself and Savannah on roller skates on the "Today" show set.

Captioning the photo on her Instagram Story, Jill hinted: “Never know what Savannah Guthrie and I are up to! Tomorrow we are debuting something new…!!!”

Continuing to stir excitement, Jill posted an image from the Today show's makeup room on Tuesday morning.

© Today show Savanna and Jill announce the news live on air

Sporting gold patches under her eyes and mid-styling hair, she was joined by her cheerful glam team. Alongside this snapshot, she teased, “Big, new segment coming today! PS these eye patches are part of it.”

Further adding to the buzz, she shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set, revealing a "special edition" of Steals & Deals was in store for the day's show.

As the segment commenced, Savannah introduced the special feature, expressing her excitement to Jill.

© Instagram The exciting first was announced on Tuesday

"Have we ever done this before?” she asked. Jill, with evident enthusiasm, responded, “No, this is the first time!” Savannah, reading from the teleprompter, announced: “This is the first-ever Shop Today holiday gift box. It’s full of hand-picked favorites from beauty to home and more. You will receive everything here in a beautifully packaged box. It’s ready for gifting.”

Jill explained the inspiration behind this new venture, noting that she had seen other shows and magazines offer best-of gift boxes and wanted to bring that concept to Today.

© Getty Images Savannah announced the news on Tuesday

“We have the best team here. We know from the best," she said. The team meticulously selected a variety of products to include in the gift box, which comes with a bow, a QR code leading to more deals, and a note from the "Today" team.

The announcement was met with great excitement on social media, though some fans expressed disappointment at being unable to secure a box due to its rapid sellout.

© Getty Images Jill is excited about the announcement

Acknowledging these responses, Jill assured her followers of more opportunities in the future. In an Instagram Story video, she comforted her audience: “So, the box sold out. It was our first time doing it. I know that a lot of you wanted it and didn’t get it. I promise there will be more to come! And I have deals all next week and the week after!”

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.