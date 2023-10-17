Today Show pays tribute to co-star during ongoing personal challenge

The Today Show is a feel good show and the cast and crew look out for each other during the good and bad times.

This was apparent for all to see when Carson Daly recently opened up about his ongoing battle with panic attacks.

The NBC star was talking on World Mental Health Day on October 10, and his comments were re-posted on Instagram several days later by the Today Show staff, to pay tribute to the dad-of-four.

The post read: "More than four years after opening up about his struggle with panic attacks, Carson Daly is giving new insight into what his life is truly like when he faces the cameras as part of his work.

The Today co-host also has a prominent role on NBC's singing competition, The Voice, where he’s not always as calm as he seems."

It continued to read: "'Oh God, I felt like I was going to die,' he recalled of having a panic attack on The Voice during an Oct. 10 appearance for World Mental Health Day 2023 and his Mind Matters series, which seeks to destigmatize mental illness.

"'It felt like really intense fight or flight, like you have to run off the stage. You feel like you’re going pass out. You feel like your equilibrium’s off, your heart’s racing.

© NBC Carson Daly has been very open about his experience with panic attacks

"Basically like there’s an imminent threat in your life, but there isn’t. And so you just have to hold on because it usually passes in about 30 seconds.'"

"'I think by and large, the conversations are happening a lot more frequently. You hear mental health certainly in music and pop culture and from celebrities that are up and coming … and are willing to talk about it. So I definitely think we’re headed in the right direction,' Carson shared previously."

© John Lamparski Carson Daly spoke at a recent Project Health Minds event for World Mental Health Day

Shortly after the Today Show shared the post, many fans took to commenting on it. "Getting up every day and doing what you’re doing for your family for your friends and for the TV show that is gigantic you’re doing very well you know why cause you’re right there where I can see you thank you," one wrote, while another commented: "You're such an inspiration, Carson."

© Craig Barritt Carson on stage opening up about his experience with mental health

A third added: "Thank you for making a difference, Carson."

Carson started his Mind Matters series in 2022 and at the time of launching it, he shared: "I shared my story haphazardly one day, and now this mental health area has become kind of my place at NBC News and within the show and the creation of Mind Matters to find other stories of people like me, whether they're famous or not."

