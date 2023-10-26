Suranne Jones melts hearts as she shares ultra-rare photo of son, 7, and he's all grown-up

Suranne Jones often keeps her family life out of the spotlight, especially when it comes to her seven-year-old son, whose name she has never publicly shared.

However, on Thursday, the Gentleman Jack star stunned fans when she shared a photo of the youngster alongside her husband Laurence Akers as they got in the mood for Halloween. The family had been busy carving pumpkins and in the snap they showed off their handiwork. Suranne had opted for a scary design, while her son had gone for a more traditional one and her husband had designed a kooky jack-o-lantern.

Suranne hasn't provided many insights into her son's life, but the youngster looked all grown-up as he obscured his face with his pumpkin while wearing a blue puffer coat to keep warm.

The actress kept her caption very simple, only saying: "#Pumpkinheads," but the ultra-rare photo was quick to spark a reaction amongst her 508,000 social media followers.

One enthused: "Halloween… you created 3 beautiful pumpkins. By the way, you look very good. You are just a very cool family," while a second joked: "Smashin' Pumpkins! Enjoy Spooky Season Team Akers clan," and a third penned: "There is still a child in every one of us who is still a trick-or-treaterlooking for a brightly lit front porch!!"

A fourth said: "Ah, happy Halloween. Spooky fantastic. Enjoy," while a fifth teased: "I really see the family resemblance in this photo!" alongside a string of pumpkin emojis.

Suranne has been keeping her son out of the spotlight since before he was born, and it wasn't until the actress stepped onto the National Television Awards red carpet with her gorgeous baby bump on full display back in 2015 that anyone knew she was even pregnant.

The Maryland star doesn't often speak about her family in interviews, but during a previous appearance on This Morning back in 2017, she gushed: "I love being a mum. It is the best."

The star was recently back on our screens in Maryland

The 45-year-old has been married to former magazine editor and scriptwriter and Laurence Akers for six years. The couple met while both attending Coronation Street actress Sally Lindsay's wedding back in 2013 and immediately hit it off.

Two years later, in 2015, they tied the knot themselves in a private ceremony at Islington Town Hall and have been the picture of romance ever since. According to some reports, Laurence, who is ten years old than Suranne, popped the question just six weeks after meeting.