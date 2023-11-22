I'm a Celebrity's most memorable meltdowns and tearful outbursts

I'm a Celebrity is back on our screens for its 2023 series, introducing viewers to a fresh batch of famous faces who are settling into camp life in a bid to be crowned this year's king or queen of the jungle.
A wide array of celebrities have passed through the jungle since the show's debut back in 2002, providing viewers with 20 years of tears and tantrums. I'm a Celebrity just wouldn't be the same without a breakdown over the rice and beans, so we've taken a look back at some of the biggest meltdowns from over the years.
Gillian McKeith faints during a live trial
Starting with possibly the most iconic moment in I'm a Celebrity history: Gillian McKeith fainting during a live trial in 2010.
After being chosen by the public to face her seventh consecutive trial live on ITV, the Scottish presenter seemingly collapsed to the ground.
Ever since, viewers have questioned whether Gillian truly fainted or whether she faked it to get out of doing the trial.
Addressing the moment 13 years later, Gillian defended herself whilst appearing on I'm a Celebrity… South Africa.
"I have a history of fainting since childhood," she explained. "The day before we did the live trial, I hadn't had much to eat and I wasn't feeling very well, which is the precursor to passing out."
Gemma Collins' helicopter ordeal
Gemma Collins may have only spent 72 hours in the jungle, but she certainly made sure her time on the show was unforgettable.
It's safe to say the former TOWIE star provided some memorable TV moments during the 2014 series, including when she claimed that murderers "get treated better" than the campmates.
From the moment she stepped onto the iconic I'm a Celeb chopper, many tears were shed. As the helicopter prepared to take flight, the 'GC' became overwhelmed and refused to fly.
Paul Burrell's traumatising trial
Who could forget when Paul Burrell took on Hell Holes back in 2004? The former royal servant was tasked with feeding his hand through several holes, each filled with critters and creatures such as rats, cockroaches and green ants.
Judging by the abundance of screams, gasps and wincing that took place throughout the trial, it's safe to say it's an experience both him and the viewers are unlikely to forget.
Martin Roberts' tears over watergate
Homes Under The Hammer presenter Martin Roberts turned on the waterworks following a row with fellow campmate Danny Baker.
During the 2016 series, Camp President Scarlett Moffatt asked Martin to help Adam Thomas fetch some water for the washing up.
After ignoring Scarlett's request, Danny challenged Martin over his treatment of the Gogglebox star and the pair had a spat.
Later that evening, Martin became emotional and broke down in tears in front of the fire. He told Scarlett: "Everyone thinks I'm treating you badly."
Scarlett then explained that Danny was simply sticking up for her. "Everyone else 100% gets stuck in but I've asked you over 20 times really politely and you just haven't," she said, calmly. "Then as soon as one of the guys asks you, you do it."
Martin quickly apologised, reassuring Scarlett: "Tomorrow's a new day you won't have to ask me twice to do anything."
You may also like
Alfonso Ribeiro breaks down over the washing up
Camp life all got a bit too much for actor Alfonso Ribiero back in 2013. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star broke down in tears after being asked to do the washing up despite having a bad back.
With tears rolling down his face, he explained to fellow campmate David Emanuel: "I guess part of it for me is that it just feels like I have a knife driving through my back when I'm cleaning the [expletive] pots because somebody feels like it's important that I wasn't carrying my weight when I've already expressed like 15 times how [expletive] off I am that I can't carry my weight.
"And now I'm in physical pain and emotional pain and I'm like what the [expletive] am I doing here?"
He later said: "Doing the dishes today was like really... I'm just starting to feel better and I've got a position that's not killing my back and it's because I'm not pulling my share. This is me in pain. That just broke me."
MORE: Who is I'm a Celebrity star Nick Pickard's famous brother John Pickard?
MORE: Ant and Dec reveal heartwarming secret to their on-screen chemistry
Dean Gaffney vomits during surprise live trial
Dean Gaffney didn't know what he was in for when he was picked to take part in a surprise live trial in 2006.
The EastEnders star faced Jungle Spa, which featured several spa-themed challenges, including lying down on a massage chair and placing his head in a sink full of critters.
The actor was showered with various creepy crawlies throughout the trial and did not handle it well, letting out several high-pitched screams and even vomiting.
"Is this a wind-up?" he asked. "I've genuinely thrown up about four times."
Hugo Taylor's tears after losing trial
Hugo Taylor broke down in tears just hours after arriving in the jungle for the 12th series of the show.
The Made in Chelsea star sobbed in the Bush Telegraph during the series premiere after losing out to David Haye in their first Bushtucker trial.
The duo were tasked with winning meals for camp by searching for stars in boxes filled with critters.
Through tears, Hugo admitted: "As far as this experience is going it's definitely harder.
"I'm just hungry and tired and feeling a bit over-emotional. I didn't expect to cry this early. It's hard to rationalise your body is saying you need to eat, when you need to sleep. It's just terrible."
Helen Flanagan breaks down after camp backlash
Helen Flanagan was prone to pulling out of Bucktucker trials during her 16-day stint in the jungle in 2012, during which she was voted to face seven trials.
After being chosen by the public for the fifth time, Helen made her way down to the trial clearing to face Rodent Run, which would see the Corrie star run on a giant hamster wheel whilst rodents fell on top of her.
As soon as the trial started, Helen freaked out and abandoned her position on the wheel. As tears filled her eyes, the actress told Ant and Dec: "I don't want to let anyone down, the whole thing is completely freaking me out because it's my fifth trial."
It's safe to say her campmates didn't take the lack of stars too well, prompting Helen to get upset. "I just feel everyone is turning against me. It's just upsetting me so much. I really, really tried," she said in the Bush Telegraph.