I'm a Celebrity's most memorable meltdowns and tearful outbursts

Starting with possibly the most iconic moment in I'm a Celebrity history: Gillian McKeith fainting during a live trial in 2010.

After being chosen by the public to face her seventh consecutive trial live on ITV, the Scottish presenter seemingly collapsed to the ground.

Ever since, viewers have questioned whether Gillian truly fainted or whether she faked it to get out of doing the trial.

Addressing the moment 13 years later, Gillian defended herself whilst appearing on I'm a Celebrity… South Africa.

"I have a history of fainting since childhood," she explained. "The day before we did the live trial, I hadn't had much to eat and I wasn't feeling very well, which is the precursor to passing out."