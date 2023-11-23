The telling sign that I'm a Celeb's Nella Rose may quit the show

The new series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been on our screens for less than a week and Youtube star Nella Rose has already clashed with two of her fellow campmates.

Following her fallout with First Dates star Fred Siriex, Nella made a comment that suggests the 26-year-old will walk out of the jungle before being voted out.

Earlier this week, the media personality butted heads with TV star Fred over a comment he made about being "old enough to be her dad". Nella took offence and branded the remark as disrespectful, pointing out that she had opened up to the maître d'hôtel about the death of her father just hours before.

Then, in a later episode, Nella confronted former Ukip and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage on his right-wing views on subjects such as the gender pay gap and immigration.

When asked if he was "anti-immigrant", Nigel replied: "Anti-immigrant, right? No, no, all I've said is we cannot go on with the numbers coming to Britain that are coming."

© ITV Fred Sirieix apologised after offending Nella

Nigel went on to say: "Since 2000, the British population has increased by ten million. Ten million," to which Nella responded: "Good thing, right?"

Nigel added: "Good thing, unless you want a GP appointment…"

Nella then asked: "I'm stopping you getting a GP appointment? You're not getting an appointment because the NHS is lacking funding. I bet you anything if every single immigrant or from immigrant descent was to leave the UK, all your doctors… most of your doctors are Asian right? Most of your nurses are African women, right?"

She added: "You want us gone, that's all I understood."

© ITV/Shutterstock Nella challenged Nigel Farage on his right wing views

After Nella's argument with Fred, she sat down with food critic Grace Dent and admitted that she has a track record of quitting when things get tough.

"I've never, ever in my life started something and finished it. Ever," she said.

"I always quit, or I always sign on short term or if I don't like it I can leave… this is the one thing I said I'm going to try and stick it through but I can already see myself… if I get in my head too much…"

Grace then asked: "Do you bolt, you run the minute things start to pick up?"

© ITV Nella admitted that she intends to leave the jungle

Nella explained: "When I was younger I was put in a lot of situations that I had no control over. I was sad and miserable. So now that I have control over my happiness and the things I want to do I think I'm kind of, I've become obsessed with it: 'Oh, you don't have to do this if you don't want to.'"

The star went on to admit: "If Jamie [Lynn Spears] left yesterday I would have been right behind her… I'm leaving. I just don't want to be the first."

In the Bush Telegraph, Nella added: "Whenever I feel uncomfortable, whenever I feel sad I do tend to leave. I do tend to not carry things through if I feel uncomfortable. So the fact I've lasted in the jungle for this long is astonishing."

Nella also opened up about the impact of her father's death in 2020, revealing that she went from a size 12 to a size 20. "Literally, my dad passed and I locked myself in the house for two months and just drank every single day and ate every single day," she explained.

"I gained it all and it was the pandemic. So it wasn't like I was leaving or working. It was like, boom."