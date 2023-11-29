Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin's girlfriend Lauren stuns in figure-hugging dress – and his reaction is everything

Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin's girlfriend Lauren Jaine wowed her Instagram followers in her latest post, which sees the model donning a gorgeous V-neck dress.

In the caption, Lauren made reference to the greenery in the background, writing: "The last green leaves we could find."

Her followers rushed to the comments section to heap praise on the flame-haired beauty, including her boyfriend, Nikita, who showered his girl with compliments. He penned: "Gorgeous girl [heart emoji] and sexy [peach emoji]."

Zara McDermott, who competed in the latest season of Strictly, also commented on the post, writing: "Loml [red heart emojis]. Great photography," while professional dancer Nancy Xu dropped a string of heart eyes emojis.

Fans also praised Lauren's glamorous look, with one person writing: "Stunning. Nikita is very lucky," while another added: "Just wow."

© Instagram Nikita and Lauren have been dating for several months

Ever the doting boyfriend, Nikita often praises his girlfriend in the comments section of her posts. Similarly, Lauren shows her support for Nikita by cheering him on from the sidelines of the Strictly ballroom.

Earlier this month, Lauren made an appearance at Elstree Studios to support Nikita and his celebrity dance partner Layton Williams as they performed their Argentine Tango.

WATCH: Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin's epic Argentine Tango

Taking to social media at the time, Lauren shared a behind-the-scenes snap showing her, Layton and Nikita all donning purple outfits.

While the two dancers looked suave in suits, Lauren sported a long gown that featured a cut-out around her midriff. In the caption, the model penned: "Team purple!"

© Lauren Jaine/Instagram The trio all donned purple outfits

Lauren also shared her pride over her boyfriend's hard work the week prior. Posting a sweet photo of her and Nikita, who were both looking uber glam as they posed together in a restaurant, Lauren penned in the caption: "So hugely proud of you this week - it's been far from easy and you were just incredible."

While it's not known exactly how long the couple have been dating, Lauren has shared several snaps of their time together on her Instagram page, with her first post dating back to the summer.

© Instagram Nikita often features on Lauren's Instagram page

In one post from September, Lauren posted a series of pictures, several of which included images of herself and Nikita. The caption simply read: "Happy days."

Nikita was quick to show his affection in the comments section below, penning: "Love you," alongside a red heart emoji.

While Nikita is a familiar face to Strictly fans and has become a firm favourite since joining the series in 2021, Lauren is less known.

© Instagram Lauren often attends the Strictly live shows

Like her boyfriend, Lauren does, however, have a career in the spotlight as she is signed to the model agency, First Model Management. She also boasts almost 5K followers on Instagram.

Although we don't know too much about Lauren's life, it's clear from her Instagram page that she moved to London last year and is a Durham University graduate.

Although Nikita hasn't publicly spoken about his relationship with Lauren, the pair have been photographed together in public, including on the red carpet of The Tina Turner Musical at London's The Aldwych Theatre.