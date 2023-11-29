Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin's girlfriend Lauren stuns in figure-hugging dress – and his reaction is everything

Nikita and model Lauren Jaine have been dating for several months

Nikita Kuzmin & Lauren Jaine
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisTV and film writer
Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin's girlfriend Lauren Jaine wowed her Instagram followers in her latest post, which sees the model donning a gorgeous V-neck dress.

In the caption, Lauren made reference to the greenery in the background, writing: "The last green leaves we could find."

Her followers rushed to the comments section to heap praise on the flame-haired beauty, including her boyfriend, Nikita, who showered his girl with compliments. He penned: "Gorgeous girl [heart emoji] and sexy [peach emoji]."

Zara McDermott, who competed in the latest season of Strictly, also commented on the post, writing: "Loml [red heart emojis]. Great photography," while professional dancer Nancy Xu dropped a string of heart eyes emojis. 

Fans also praised Lauren's glamorous look, with one person writing: "Stunning. Nikita is very lucky," while another added: "Just wow."

Nikita kisses girlfriend Lauren as she visits Strictly studios© Instagram
Nikita and Lauren have been dating for several months

Ever the doting boyfriend, Nikita often praises his girlfriend in the comments section of her posts. Similarly, Lauren shows her support for Nikita by cheering him on from the sidelines of the Strictly ballroom. 

Earlier this month, Lauren made an appearance at Elstree Studios to support Nikita and his celebrity dance partner Layton Williams as they performed their Argentine Tango. 

Taking to social media at the time, Lauren shared a behind-the-scenes snap showing her, Layton and Nikita all donning purple outfits. 

While the two dancers looked suave in suits, Lauren sported a long gown that featured a cut-out around her midriff. In the caption, the model penned: "Team purple!"

Nikita Kuzmin, Lauren Jaine and Layton Williams© Lauren Jaine/Instagram
The trio all donned purple outfits

Lauren also shared her pride over her boyfriend's hard work the week prior. Posting a sweet photo of her and Nikita, who were both looking uber glam as they posed together in a restaurant, Lauren penned in the caption: "So hugely proud of you this week - it's been far from easy and you were just incredible."

While it's not known exactly how long the couple have been dating, Lauren has shared several snaps of their time together on her Instagram page, with her first post dating back to the summer. 

Nikita and Lauren posted this selfie on Instagram© Instagram
Nikita often features on Lauren's Instagram page

In one post from September, Lauren posted a series of pictures, several of which included images of herself and Nikita. The caption simply read: "Happy days."

Nikita was quick to show his affection in the comments section below, penning: "Love you," alongside a red heart emoji. 

While Nikita is a familiar face to Strictly fans and has become a firm favourite since joining the series in 2021, Lauren is less known. 

Layton Williams, Nikita's parents and girlfriend Lauren pose for photo at Strictly studios© Instagram
Lauren often attends the Strictly live shows

Like her boyfriend, Lauren does, however, have a career in the spotlight as she is signed to the model agency, First Model Management. She also boasts almost 5K followers on Instagram. 

Although we don't know too much about Lauren's life, it's clear from her Instagram page that she moved to London last year and is a Durham University graduate. 

Although Nikita hasn't publicly spoken about his relationship with Lauren, the pair have been photographed together in public, including on the red carpet of The Tina Turner Musical at London's The Aldwych Theatre.

Every Strictly Come Dancing winner so far

Rose and Giovanni with the Glitterball in 2021
Rose and Giovanni lifted the Glitterball in 2021
  • 2004: Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole)
  • 2004: Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett) 
  • 2005: Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova) 
  • 2006: Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy) 
  • 2007: Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler) 
  • 2008: Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup) 
  • 2009: Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan) 
  • 2010: Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev) 
  • 2011: Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani)
  • 2012: Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace)
  • 2013: Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec) 
  • 2014: Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev) 
  • 2015: Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani) 
  • 2016: Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton) 
  • 2017: Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones)
  • 2018: Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton)
  • 2019: Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse)
  • 2020: Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse) 
  • 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice) 
  • 2022: Hamza Yassin (partner Jowita Przystał)

