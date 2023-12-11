Al Roker tells Today co-stars 'it's been a very good run' as he causes a stir with revelation during live show

Al Roker was feeling extra special at the start of the week, as his Today Show co-stars led tributes for the beloved weatherman on what was a very momentous day.

The TV star was marking an impressive 45 years with NBC, and Today put on a special show in his honor. Savannah Guthrie told her friend and colleague: "Al, my friend, you are the beating heart of this show," while Hoda Kotb added: "The heart and the soul."

Al himself was clearly moved by the kind words, and told his co-stars that it had been a "very good run". "I really am very fortunate. Nobody gets to be somewhere this long without friends and people who help you and a team behind you. Nobody does it by themselves. It’s been a very good run," he said.

He then joked: "Hopefully, well I know Dylan [Dreyer] would like it to end..." As his co-stars burst out laughing, Al reassured the audience at home: "Only kidding, it's a joke, it's a joke!" Craig Melvin then told his friend and co-star: "45 down, 45 to go!"

As well as reminiscing about Al's time on Today, the show also treated viewers, and the star of the moment himself, to a look at some epic throwback videos from his early career.

Al has faced a lot of highs and lows during his decade-spanning time on Today, most recently sharing the happy news of the arrival of his first grandchild, Sky Clara, back in March.

The happy news was extra special for Al and his family, who had experienced a lot of worry this time last year, when the TV legend underwent hospital care for several weeks after getting blood clots on his lungs.

He recently reflected on the one year anniversary of his health scare in an emotional message posted on Instagram.

It read: "It's been a year since I was in the hospital and thanks to @debrobertsabc and family, your thoughts and prayers and the music of @eltonjohn and this song in particular, I am here today."

Comments of support included a message from his adoring wife, Deborah Roberts, who wrote: "So proud of you and grateful for your recovery!" while fan messages included: "So glad you are doing well Al. You are so loved. Wishing you the best of health always,"and: "I'm happy you are healthy. Al you've always been my favorite weather guy."

Most recently, Al enjoyed a star-studded night out with his wife and Today co-stars as he played a special role at Today producer Jennifer Long's wedding day.

The nuptials took place at the Union League Club in New York City, and were attended by Savannah, Hoda, Craig, Sheinelle Jones, as well as fired Today star Matt Lauer.

