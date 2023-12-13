Virgin River's Martin Henderson says 'it's good to still be here' after 'scary' and 'serious' health issue

Virgin River star Martin Henderson revealed that he faced a "serious" and "scary" health issue in October.

During an Instagram Q&A with his co-star Alexandra Breckenridge, the New Zealand actor apologized to fans for canceling a live autograph signing event, which was due to be hosted on Streamily in October, explaining he was forced to postpone due to the health scare.

The actors said they would schedule the event for when filming for season six begins. "Around the time that we start the show we'll do the Streamily," said Martin. "I apologize, people, it was my fault we couldn't do it back in October, I had a little health issue."

Chiming in, Alexandra said: "It was not your fault."

Correcting himself, Martin continued: "It was not my fault. It was due to unforeseen circumstances that were beyond my control that were serious and needed attending to."

Sharing her relief, Alexandra interjected: "I'm so happy that everything is [holds thumbs up]."

Martin replied: "Me too! Oh man, what a couple of months. Yeah, scary and I'm just so relieved that I have really, really good doctors and surgeons and everything went well for now. It's good to still be here."

Alexandra added: "I'll ask you more about that at another time," to which Martin responded: "I'll probably talk about it more at some point, I'm sort of processing the whole thing myself."

Taking to the comments section, fans shared their support for the Jack Sheridan actor, with one person writing: "Sorry you had such a health scare Martin and around about your birthday too! You are looking fine and hearty now," while another added: "Great to see you looking so good Martin! Take care of yourself! You are precious cargo!"

Back in October, Alexandra apologized to fans for postponing the Streamily event, which she said at the time was due to "very unforeseen circumstances".

Addressing her Instagram followers, the actress said: "So, Streamily live, October 14. Unfortunately, we have to push the date due to very unforeseen circumstances and we're really, really sorry about this.

"It's not something Martin or myself, we didn't want to cancel. It's just we're completely unable to make it work at this time. We're going to try for the end of November or early December, hopefully. Both of us, honestly, we're really, really sorry about this."

As Alexandra and Martin confirmed in their latest Q&A, the Streamily autograph signing will now take place next year once filming on season six has begun in Vancouver.

"We will be going back to start season 6 sometime in the New Year," said Martin. "Probably February or something like that".

Remarking on the show's future beyond the upcoming season, he added: "There will be more. How many more remains to be seen."

While Netflix has yet to announce a seventh season, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith says he has no plans of slowing down. "There's no plans of wrapping anything up," he told Deadline. "I think, as long as these characters are living, there are always going to be stories to tell, and that's an incredible opportunity for any showrunner."