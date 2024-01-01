Michael Weatherly celebrates with wife Bojana and rarely-seen children in new photo

Michael Weatherly has an adorable family! Taking to Instagram on Monday, the star's wife – award-winning doctor, Bojana Jankovic – rang in 2024 with a new photo. Joined by their rarely-seen children, Liam and Olivia, the Weatherlys wished their followers a happy and healthy new year in the caption.

A welcome surprise, shortly after posting, Bojana was inundated with comments from fans. "Wishing you all a safe and Happy New Year, Weatherly family!!!" wrote one. "Happy and Blessed 2024," added another.

Meanwhile, Michael's former NCIS co-star, Sasha Alexander penned: "Love you guys!! Happy New Year!!"

WATCH: Meet the real-life partners of the cast of NCIS

While Michael and Bojana are both extremely private, the duo occasionally post snippets of their family life on social media.

Back in December, doting dad Michael revealed that he'd dressed up as Santa for Christmas. Filming himself with his two youngest children, Olivia and Liam, he proclaimed "Merry Christmas!" before moving the camera to reveal his kids.

Liam, looking bashful, moved away laughing, while Olivia gave her dad a big smile. Michael also gave his fans a glimpse of how the family had been celebrating Christmas. While Liam and Olivia partook in some arts and crafts, Michael favoured a more laidback approach, celebrating the holiday season with a glass of white wine in front of an open fire.

Speaking about life with Bojana and their two kids, in 2017, Michael told People: "My kids and my marriage are the things I'm proudest of."

Michael with his wife and two children

"I don't bring my work home," he added. "I'm a single-track-mind person, so at work I do my work, but at home I'm devoted to my kids. Acting has given me a way of understanding myself. It's made me a better person."

A proud father of three, Michael also shares a son – August Manning Weatherly – with his ex-wife, Amelia Heinle.

MORE: Michael Weatherly urged by fans to 'be careful' after new update from Jamaica vacation

READ: Michael Weatherly reveals ultra-lavish digs for Jamaica vacation

After divorcing in 1997, Michael found love with his second wife Bojana a decade later, following a fortuitous meeting at a bar in Vancouver. "I kept looking out of the corner of my eye and seeing this ravishing, gorgeous beauty," he told People in 2010. "We made eye contact. And that was it."

© Getty Michael and Bojana met in 2007 and wed in 2009

Michael was so enthralled with Bojana after their first meeting, that he flew to Paris to take her on their first date after she revealed she was going on vacation with friends. Michael's romantic gesture clearly worked as following a two-year long-distance relationship the couple wed in 2009 and have been going strong ever since.