Saltburn's Jacob Elordi lands huge new role and replaces major star

Jacob Elordi is gearing up for a monsterous movie role, fresh off the success of Saltburn.

The handsome star is reportedly replacing a Andrew Garfield in the Netflix's adaptation of Mary Shelly's Frankenstein.

With Oscar Isaac set to play scientist Victor Frankenstein, Jacob will take the character of the monster.

WATCH: Jacob Elordi in Saltburn

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro is at the helm of the production which Andrew is no longer attached to.

According to Deadline, the Spiderman actor "fell out due to strike postponements that led to scheduling conflicts," and now Jacob is stepping in. Lars Mikkelsen, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz are also attached to the movie.

© Leon Bennett/GA Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "Saltburn" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel

This is by far the first time Frankenstein has been brought to the big screen, with 1931’s Frankenstein, 1939's Son of Frankenstein, 1943's Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man and 1948's Bud Abbott and Lou Costello Meet Frankenstein, among just a handful of creations.

Jacob has had a big year with his continuing role as Nate Jacobson on Euphoria, his portrayal as Elvis Presley in Priscilla and he played wealthy University of Oxford student Felix Catton in Saltburn.

Jacob will play Frankenstein

The movie had several risque scenes including and Jacob revelled in taking them on telling Huffington Post: "It’s just great that [writer and director] Emerald [Fennell] was allowed to push those boundaries and expose people like that."

Jacob starred alongside Barry Keough in the award-nominated flick, but originally the creators had ideas for someone else to star instead of the Irish actor.

© Chiabella James Emerald Fennell, Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi behind-the-scenes in Saltburn

During a chat with one another for Vogue UK, Jacob asked his co-star what drew him to the role and he said: “When I met Emerald [the director], she told me that she had you kind of down to do it. So, Emerald, yourself and the script...what about you?"

Jacob agreed and said: "Definitely yeah, it was Emerald," before laughing and adding: “Then she said she wanted Timothée Chalamet for it. And I said have you thought about Barry Keoghan?"

Jacob used to date Kaia Gerber

Jacob is reportedly dating influencer, Olivia Jade Giannulli, who he has been linked to since 2021.They were spotted together one month after he split from his model girlfriend, Kaia Gerber.

Olivia is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.Their low-key romance was on the rocks in 2022 but they were back together in 2023.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.