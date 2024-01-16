Jamie Lee Curtis captures Hoda Kotb's 'moving' moment with daughters backstage on Today

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she caught a "moving" moment between Today host Hoda Kotb and her two daughters backstage at Studio 1A on Tuesday.

The Hollywood actress appeared on the program to chat about her new children's book, One More Sleep, but before heading onto the set, captured Hoda on a video call with her daughters, Haley Joy, six, and Hope Catherine, four.

Whilst chatting with Hoda on the Today sofa, Jamie revealed she was moved by the touching moment. "I heard you before the show Facetiming with your children," she said. "It was a private moment but I was near you and it was moving to me."

© NBC Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on Today on Tuesday

Time and time again Hoda has shown she's a doting mom to her two girls, who she shares with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, and has previously spoken about prioritizing her children.

"I think Savannah and I are both late bloomers in the mom department," she told People in 2018. "And I think it makes us appreciate it so much more. I think there's something about waiting for something and having our children and realizing what our priorities are, and you're right — we have our loves in order. I feel the same way Savannah does, like I race home. And you can't believe that someone is so excited that you just opened the door. I'm like, 'Oh my God!'".

Hoda with her daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine

Elsewhere in Jamie's interview with Hoda, the Freaky Friday star spoke about embracing her 60s and feeling excited about what's to come – something Hoda can also relate to.

"65 is a moment of reflection and excitement," said Jamie, who celebrated her birthday in November. "For me, I feel more excited, more turned on creatively. I have a new book, I'm heading to go make a movie, I got to be in a TV show.

"I'm much less hard on myself, I'm very much in acceptance of what I look like and I own what I think and feel. I say what I mean, I mean what I say and I try not to say it mean. That's a way to grow into my old age."

© Photo: Getty Images Jamie opened up about life in her 60s

Hoda, too, has previously spoken about embracing life in her 60s. The mom-of-two, who turns 60 in August this year, previously said she is "so excited" about her upcoming milestone birthday during an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna in December last year.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb reveals she feels 'different' as she approaches milestone 60th birthday

"I feel vibrant, excited, and I feel like I'm evolving," she said. "I feel like I'm different. I feel like I'm different than I was a month ago, six months ago, a year ago. And, it's like this great, crazy adventure and I think we used to dread it."