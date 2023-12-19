Today's Hoda Kotb reveals she feels 'different' as she approaches milestone 60th birthday

Hoda Kotb has revealed that she feels "vibrant", "excited" and "different" as she approaches her milestone 60th birthday.

The Today Show host is set to celebrate her 60th year in August 2024, and in preparation for the big day, she reflected on her "crazy" life journey whilst chatting to her co-host Jenna Bush Hager on Monday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb reveals she feels 'different' as she approaches milestone 60th birthday

"I am so excited about turning 60," the 59-year-old told her co-star. "First of all, I can't even believe this is me saying this. I look at Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, all these people who I sort of came up watching and admiring. Lenny Kravitz, Michelle Obama, all these people who you're like, 'You're kidding me?' 60 is amazing."

The broadcaster continued: "It's so crazy about chapters in life. I'm so glad that all of my stuff is happening now. There was a time when people hid their ages. 'Don't say it, don't say it.'

© Getty Images Hoda Kotb turns 60 in 2024

"I feel vibrant, excited, and I feel like I'm evolving," she said. "I feel like I'm different. I feel like I'm different than I was a month ago, six months ago, a year ago. And, it's like this great, crazy adventure and I think we used to dread it."

The mom-of-two went on to say: "It's about evolution. You can be 30 and be stuck; you can be 30 and be like a 50, 60, or 70-year-old. We know them.

"You can be 40 and be that person. But if you are curious and growing and evolving, life's fun. Otherwise, you can get stuck at any age."

© Getty Images Hoda is excited for her milestone birthday

"You're body is just carrying your wholeness around, carrying your spirit around. If you're spirit's young, you're young. And if you're spirit's not, you're not.

"Anyway, I'm excited," the host added.

Hoda opened up about her fears over aging earlier this year when she spoke about sometimes feeling anxious about missing parenting milestones as she raises her two daughters, Haley Joy, six, and Hope Catherine, four.

Hoda with her daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine

During an episode of Bethenny Frankel's Just B podcast, Hoda, who shares her daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, admitted she tries not to get too caught up in the math. "I look at my mom, who's 86, and I think to myself, 'OK, what's the difference here between me and her? Thirty [years]. OK, that's kind of good, so let's see, 30 years," she said.

"So, I add 30 to Haley and I add 30 to Hope. And I think to myself, won't that be spectacular? I can do that."

Explaining how "special" it would be to see her daughters walk down the aisle, she continued: "Wouldn't that be amazing? Do I get to see them get married? Maybe. That would be really good. Or do I get to see them have a child? Maybe. That would be really good."