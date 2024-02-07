The Daily Lowdown: Usher drops biggest hint yet his tour could come to the UK

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Usher dropping a very big hint that he's heading to the UK during his World Tour.

Not only that, but Ariana Grande says she won't release music before her new album and Kylie Minogue hops on a song with Sia fresh off the back of her Grammys success.

Listen to the episode in full below…

Usher finally gave the fans what they were waiting for when he announced he was going on tour. The R&B singer shared on social media that he is putting together a string of shows across cities in North America starting in August as part of his Past, Present and Future tour. But many fans were complaining that he hasn't yet announced European dates.

A fan jokingly called the Nice and Slow hitmaker out on Twitter for not coming to the UK, prompting Usher to reply with an eyebrow raise emoji – the biggest hint yet that something could be announced very soon.

We are keeping our fingers firmly crossed. Meanwhile, Usher's tour news comes ahead of his new album release and his major Super Bowl Half-Time Show this weekend.

© Scott Legato Usher performs onstage during iHeartRadio Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball 2023 at Little Caesars Arena on December 05, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan

Speaking of shows, Mariah Carey has announced that she is putting on a brand new residency in Las Vegas. The iconic singer, who has put on two residencies in Sin City in the past, will be fronting her shows called The Celebration of Mimi from the 12th to the 27th of April at Dolby Live in Park MGM.

The huge gig will tie in with the 19th anniversary of her successful 2005 album, The Emancipation of Mimi, which features big tunes such as We Belong Together and It's Like That. Tickets go on sale this weekend.

Ariana Grande fans are on the countdown for her new album, especially now that the singer has said she won’t be releasing any more music from the upcoming record before it's out in full. The Thank U, Next, hitmaker said on Instagram that although it's hard to resist the urge to put out more singles, she'll be holding them back so that her fans can experience the album in full this time.

But Ariana did say that there'll be more single releases to look forward to once it's released, and she even teased a surprise or two up her sleeve. Ariana recently dropped Yes, And? from the upcoming album, which is called Eternal Sunshine and is out on 8th March.

© Kayla Oaddams Kylie Minogue attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Fresh off the back of winning her second Grammy at the weekend, Kylie Minogue has joined Sia on her new song, Dance Alone. The track is set to appear on Sia's upcoming new album Reasonable Woman out in May, which will also feature collaborations with Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton and Labrinth. Meanwhile, Kylie's on a high after her huge song, Padam Padam, won Best Pop Dance Recording at Sunday Awards.

And The 1975 have released their previously teased song which is set to feature on the Jack Antonoff-created soundtrack for Apple TV+ series, The New Look. The band fronted by Matty Healy have covered the track Now Is The Hour, here's what it sounds like: [audio] Other artists appearing on the soundtrack for the historical TV show include Lana Del Rey and Nick Caves. The show is about fashion icon Christian Dior and his contemporaries navigated the Second World War and launched fashion in Paris, France. The New Look is out on 14th February.