Selena Gomez shocks fans with major Wizards of Waverly Place news

Selena Gomez is going back to where it all began: the 30-year-old superstar will appear in a reboot of Wizards of Waverly Place for Disney Channel.

David Henrie, who starred as Justin Russo, will become a series regular for the new show and he is joined by new cast members Janice LeAnn Brown (Disney’s Just Roll with It), Alkaio Thiele (Call Me Kat) and Mimi Gianopulos (American Princess).

Selena will make a guest appearance in the pilot episode.

© Getty

Deadline reports that the reboot, which has currently been picked up as a pilot, will pick up "after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons".

"But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard (played by Janice LeAnn Brown) in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World." Alkaio Thieleh will play Roman Russo, Justin’s oldest son while Mimi Gianopulos will star as Justin's wife, Giada.

The original show ran for five years between 2007 and 2012.

The news comes after an incredible start to 2024 for Selena, who made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Benny Blanco at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday January 15, where she was nominated for her work on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Accompanying his girlfriend at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, record producer Benny stood aside while Selena – who wowed fans in Oscar De La Renta – posed for photos, before she was joined by her co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

© Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Selena and Benny went Instagram official in December after Selena shared photos of herself wearing a 'B' ring on her finger, followed by a sweet snuggled-up snap with her beau. But it is thought that they have been dating for several month; they collaborated on her hit song, 'I Can't Get Enough' in 2019 and had been friends for years, before beginning a romance.

Although proudly showing off her new beau on social, Selena attended the 2024 Golden Globes solo, before later joining BFF Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller – where they found themselves at the center of a viral moment.

© Getty Selena with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry

Lip reading fans speculated that Selena had told Taylor that she'd asked for a photo with Wonka star Timothée Chalamet, but his partner Kylie Jenner said, 'no'.

Selena has since reacted to the reports on social media. In response to a fan's Instagram query about whether she was discussing Kylie and Timothée's appearance at the event, Selena clarified: "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone's business."