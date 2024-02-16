NCIS: Hawai'i to give 'nod' to late David McCallum after NCIS tribute episode – Exclusive

NCIS: Hawai'i will give a nod to the late David McCallum in the second episode of season three, actors Jason Antoon and Seana Kofoed told HELLO!.

The upcoming episode, titled 'Crash and Burn', airs on Monday 19 February immediately after its flagship show NCIS, which will honor David, who portrayed medical examiner Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard.

© CBS Jason Antoon plays Ernie Malik in NCIS: Hawai'i

Speaking about the upcoming tribute, Jason - who plays Ernie Malik in the Hawai'i spinoff - said: "Brian Dietzen has always spoken very highly of David as a person and as a character, so seeing that sneak peek of next week when he comes to his house, it's like, 'Oh god, I can't even watch'.

He continued: "It's going to be very moving for people who have watched that mothership show for 20-something years with him, it's going to be like a family member dying."

© CBS Seana Kofoed as Commander Chase in NCIS: Hawai'i

Seana, who plays medical examiner and U.S. Navy Commander Carla Chase, revealed that NCIS: Hawai'i will also honor David, with references to Ducky "peppered" in.

"Scriptually, there's one or two nods peppered in," she said. "I know Chase talks about learning from her mentor."

© CBS Photo Archive David McCallum passed away in September

Earlier this week, NCIS released a trailer for the upcoming tribute episode, titled 'The Stories We Leave Behind', which was co-written by Brian - aka Dr Jimmy Palmer, Ducky's protégé. Watch the moving clip below.

WATCH: NCIS will honor David McCallum in a tribute episode

Sharing the trailer on social media, Brian penned: "On Monday we'll remember, mourn and celebrate a beloved member of our family. We'll see you all then."

The episode sees the NCIS team learn of Ducky's passing and reflect on their fond memories of him. Fans can also expect to see Ducky help the team solve one last crime – a moment which is teased in the trailer when Agent McGee reads a note that says: "Palmer will be here in the AM. Our answer lies with the team, however cluttered it might be."

© Ron P. Jaffe/CBS via Getty Images Brian Dietzen co-wrote Monday's tribute episode

The full synopsis reads: "As NCIS mourns the loss of Ducky, the agents find comfort in working on one of his unfinished cases involving a woman whose father was dishonourably discharged from the Marines."

While fans are hoping that former stars such as Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly will make a special appearance in the upcoming episode, co-showrunners and executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North have remained tight-lipped.

© CBS Photo Archive Fans are hoping Mark Harmon will make an appearance in the episode

They did, however, tease a "very touching and special moment you won't want to miss" during an interview with TVLine.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i air on Mondays on CBS at 9 and 10pm.