The Daily Lowdown: Oppenheimer sweeps the BAFTAs board with Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy winning big

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about the BAFTAs which took place in London on Sunday evening, where Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer came out on top.

HELLO! was on the ground covering the event, and we even got the chance to hear from Cillian Murphy and fellow winner Emma Stone backstage during the press conference.

Not only that, the People's Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles, ASAP Rocky says Rihanna is working on her album, and Kesha talks new music.

Listen to the episode in full below…

The 2024 BAFTAs were a star-studded affair with many huge names in attendance but there was one film that swept the board. Oppenheimer was the clear winner of the night picking up awards in major categories including Leading Actor for Cillian Murphy, Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Director for Christopher Nolan.

The epic movie also picked up the most prestigious award of the night, winning Best Film at the end of the ceremony. HELLO! was on the ground reporting live from the red carpet and from the winner's press conference where Cillian told us and other reporters what it meant to him to win. Not only that, we also got to hear from Leading Actress Emma Stone who won for her role in Poor Things, and the actress even said how she and Cillian had a brief catch-up backstage. Make sure you head over to over social channels and hellomagazine.com to see all the biggest highlights and our coverage from the BAFTAs.

© Getty Emma Stone won Best Actress at the BAFTAs

Speaking of awards, over in Tinsel Town, the People's Choice Awards took place on Sunday evening with many other stars from the world of film, music and entertainment. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling might have been with us in London for the BAFTAs, where Barbie sadly left empty-handed, but other cast members from Greta Gerwig's movie were in LA at the People's Choice Awards where the blockbuster smash hit had more success. Barbie won the Movie Award and Comedy Movie Award during the ceremony, and Margot and Ryan won awards for their respective roles in the Female and Male movie stars category. What's more, America Ferrera, who was in attendance, accepted the award for Movie Performance of the Year. Elsewhere, Billie Eilish won for her song on the soundtrack, Kylie Minogue performed, and Adam Sandler won the People's Choice Icon Award.

ASAP Rocky has confirmed the news we've all been waiting for. Rihanna is officially working on her ninth studio album. Fans have been patiently awaiting news of new music from Riri for a while now, particularly after she had dropped hints last year shortly after her Super Bowl appearance. But now, her boyfriend and the father of her two children has told fans that she's working on it, in a video that went viral on social media. But it seems the Umbrella hitmaker is keeping details under wraps as there are no details on a release date, title or teaser of a single release. Think we'll be waiting a little longer yet.

© Getty ASAP Rocky said Rihanna is working on her ninth album

Kesha has said she is counting down the days until she can finally release new music. The Tick-Tock hitmaker told V Magazine that there is a day on her calendar when she'll be 'free' to drop new material, and that she's been ferociously writing and singing in preparation for that moment to arrive. Kesha previously departed Dr Luke's label after going through a long-running legal battle with the producer which came to an end last year. And now, the star is looking forward to the day she can no longer be censored over what music she puts out for her fans. Kesha previously accused the producer of assault before going through a defamation lawsuit, they eventually settled out of court and Kesha said she was closing the chapter on that part of her life.

And Roman Kemp has announced his departure from Capital FM after ten years. The radio DJ was a long-running fixture on the breakfast show but revealed to listeners on Monday that he would be stepping down. Roman, who appeared on the show alongside Chris Stark and Sian Welby, said he had just six weeks left at Capital before he left, adding that it was the right time for him to leave the show and move on, making way for someone else to step in.