NCIS: Hawai'i fans confused over Lucy Tara's absence - details on return

NCIS: Hawai'i fans were left a little confused while watching season three's latest episode as one of the main characters, Lucy Tara (played by Yasmine Al-Bustami), appeared to be missing.

The instalment saw the NCIS team on the hunt for a group of thieves following the brazen daytime robbery of a Navy Federal Credit Union, and while the majority of the agents were on hand to investigate, fans were quick to notice Lucy's absence.

Taking to social media, fans questioned Lucy's absence and were left wondering why the show hadn't addressed the reason for it.

One person penned: "So we're two days without Lucy and they haven't even bothered to make up a reason?" while another added: "I know Lucy isn't in this episode but are they just going to pretend she's not MIA?"

A third fan exclaimed: "No one has acknowledged Lucy is gone!!" while another penned: "So… where is Lucy this time? Another tactical training? Or does she have a day off and is choosing to lounge at home? Hmm."

Fans will be pleased to know that Lucy will be back in episode four, which airs on Monday March 4. In first-look images for the episode, titled 'Dead on Arrival', Lucy shares a sweet moment with her girlfriend Kate, wrapping her arms around her as they lean in for a kiss.

This isn't the first time Yasmine has missed episodes of the procedural drama. Back in season two, the actress was mainly absent for eight episodes after Lucy left Hawai'i for a new job as a Special Agent Afloat.

At the time, it was revealed that Yasmine had temporarily left the set to fulfill other work commitments, including filming for the historical drama series, The Chosen, in which she plays a series regular.

Speaking about her absence at the time, Yasmine told TV Line: "I was able to get back to the mainland, which was really nice for me, just to spend some time with my friends and my family and do some travels, and to fulfill some work obligations."

In a later interview, the actress spoke about how she juggles filming for both shows. "I hope well, I tried," she told The Daily Express US. "But there was a lot of communication on both sides, both parties trying to make everything work and thankfully it worked out and this story is working out, so I'm very thankful about that."

Yasmine's absence from NCIS: Hawai'i is perhaps more noticeable due to fans' investment in her character's relationship with Kate Whistler (played by Tori Anderson), which is affectionately dubbed 'Kacy' by viewers.

Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview, Jason Antoon, who plays Ernie Malik, teased what's in store for Kate, who is a Special Agent with the FBI.

"Does she become a permanent member? Does she leave the FBI? I don't know," he speculated. "The writers don't tell us those things but there's some clues in there."

NCIS: Hawai'i airs on CBS on Mondays at 10pm.