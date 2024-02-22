The Daily Lowdown: Billie Eilish just shared a major update about her third album

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Billie Eilish sharing a major update about her upcoming third album and we cannot wait for its release.

Not only that, Beyonce made history on the country charts and launched her own haircare line, and Liam Gallagher seemingly confirmed that he will be performing at the Glastonbury festival this year.

Listen to the episode in full below…

She's on a roll right now thanks to a successful award season, but Billie Eilish isn't slowing down as the singer has just made a big announcement regarding her third album. The Bad Guys hitmaker took to her social media to post a photo of herself and said her new album is mastered, which is a process that usually happens once a record has been fully recorded – meaning fans won't have to wait that much longer before it's released. Billie's new album will be a follow-up to 2021's Happier than Ever which was met with a huge response. Meanwhile, the singer and her writing partner and brother Finneas are hoping to win big at the Oscars soon where they are up for Best Original Song for What Was I Made For which featured on the Barbie soundtrack.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Billie Eilish attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California

Beyonce is another artist that can't be stopped right now. The superstar singer has just launched her new haircare line Cecred and made a very rare outing at the launch event alongside her mom, Tina Knowles. But the special launch came at the same time as Beyonce making history as she was crowned the first Black woman to top the Billboard's Country Charts with her massive new song, Texas Hold 'Em which debuted at no 1. The singer's latest offering was dropped in a surprise release following the Super Bowl and it marks a new era for the star. Beyonce will be releasing her new country album on the 29 March and we are counting down the days.

© Getty Images Beyonce at the launch of CECRED

Liam Gallagher has seemingly confirmed that he is performing at the Glastonbury Festival this year. The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to respond to a fan who asked the all-important question if Liam was indeed set to perform on the pyramid stage, to which the rocker replied with a short and sweet 'yes' answer.

The question from the fan also asked if the rumours were correct that Liam would be joined by fellow musician and former Stone Roses guitarist, John Squire, so it seems like Liam has confirmed both things to be true. The official lineup for Glastonbury is set to be revealed, however, it usually comes out around this time of year so it won't be long before we know for certain, although big names like Coldplay, Madonna and Dua Lipa have already been teased.

© getty Liam Gallagher said he will perform at Glastonbury

R&B singer Normani has been teasing the release of a debut album for literally years now, but the Dancing With a Stranger hitmaker has finally shared that she is set to release her first solo record later this year. The former Fifth Harmony member made the exciting announcement on social media by sharing the artwork and stating that the album will be called Dopamine. Normani also shared a snippet of a track that will feature.

And shortly after announcing Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, the BRITs have revealed the final performer for the awards and its none other than Canadian popstar Tate McCrae. The singer said she was so excited to be heading to London to perform at her first-ever BRITs, calling it a huge honour for her. Other performers include Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Jungle and Rema so it looks like it's going to be a big night. The Brits will take place at the O2 on Saturday 2nd March.